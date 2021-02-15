Good news! OJK to issue regulation for easing DP for auto loans





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Financial Services Authority (OJK) will soon publish a regulation on the adjustment of installments (advance payment/ DP) and risk-weighted asset (RWA) adjustment for auto loans. This is in line with the relaxation of the Luxury Goods Sales Tax (PPnBM), which was just issued by the government last week and which began to be implemented on March 1, 2021. OJK deputy commissioner for public relations and logistics Anto Prabowo said a plan to adjust this rule had been prepared and submitted directly to President Joko Widodo. According to him, this new rule will be published in a few days.

“OJK is since PTIJK[Pertemuan Tahunan Industri Jasa Keuangan]January 15, 2021 in front of the President [Jokowi] has prepared new regulations for DP and ATMR. Hopefully the last few days, ”Anto told CNBC Indonesia on Monday (2/15/2021). The DP and RWA adjustment regulations are given within the framework of the rules derived from the relaxation of PPnBM in the automotive sector given by the government for 2021. This easing aims to encourage the recovery of the manufacturing industry, including the auto industry which has been hit hard by Covid-19. This rule applies to the PPnBM reduction for motor vehicles in the vehicle segment with cc This incentive will be given in stages by the government over the next nine months of this year. Each stage will last three months. A relaxation of the PnBM of 100% of the rate will be granted in the first stage, followed by PPnBM incentives of 50% of the rates to be given in the second stage, and PPnBM incentives of 25% of the rates will be given in the third stage organize. The amount of this premium will be assessed every 3 months. The policy instrument will use the PPnBM DTP (supported by the government) through the revision of the regulation of the Minister of Finance (PMK). Previously, the Minister responsible for the coordination of the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, had stressed that the provision of incentives to reduce the PPnBM should be supported by a revised OJK policy to encourage the purchase credit of motor vehicles, in particular through regulations regarding 0% down payment (DP) and reduced RWA (risk-weighted assets) credit for motor vehicles, which will follow the implementation of this PPnBM reduction incentive . [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



