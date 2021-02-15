Politics
Turkey accuses US of supporting PKK after Turkish killings in Iraq – Middle East
Turkey accuses US of supporting PKK after Turkish killings in Iraq
ANKARA, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan testified in the United States, accusing him of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq.
Speaking to supporters of his ruling party in the Black Sea town of Rize, Erdogan also targeted a statement by the US State Department which lamented the deaths of the hostages, but added that the US would condemn these deaths “in the strongest possible terms” if it is confirmed that they died at the hands of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.
“Didn’t you say that you do not support the PKK, the YPG or the PYD? You are with them and behind them outright,” Erdogan said, referring to Syrian Kurdish groups linked to the PKK, that the Turkey considers terrorists. but who allied with the United States in the fight against the Islamic State.
“If we are together in NATO, and if we want to continue our (alliance) in NATO, you have to be sincere with us,” Erdogan said. “You must not side with the terrorists. You must be on our side.”
On Monday, Turkey summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to the Foreign Ministry and shared Ankara’s reaction to the US statement “in the strongest possible way,” the ministry spokesman said, Hami Aksoy.
The victims were discovered in a cave complex in the Gara region, near the Turkish border, during an operation against the PKK, launched on February 10, which aimed to free the hostages.
Twelve of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoulder injury, the country’s defense minister said on Sunday. All 13 have been kidnapped in Turkey over the past five or six years.
Erdogan said 51 PKK militants were killed during the offensive and promised to continue cross-border offensives against the PKK in Iraq and against militants based in Syria.
“Neither Qandil, nor Sinjar, nor Syria at the moment, no place where the terrorists are located is safe for them,” Erdogan said, referring to areas in northern Iraq where the PKK maintains bases. “We have the power, the capacity and the determination to defeat terrorists everywhere.”
Turkish authorities, meanwhile, have arrested more than 700 people with suspected links to the PKK, including local leaders of the main pro-Kurdish political party, the third largest party in the Turkish parliament, the ministry said. ‘Interior. The suspects were detained during operations in 40 provinces, following the execution of hostages.
Erdogan’s government, which accuses the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, of having links with the PKK, has cracked down on the movement for the past five years, removing elected mayors from office and jailing officials. thousands of members, including its former president. , Selahattin Demirtas.
In a statement released by the PKK-linked Firat News Agency, the PKK said “prisoners of war” made up of members of the Turkish security forces and the Turkish intelligence agency were killed as a result of the airstrikes Turkish.
Three Turkish soldiers also died during the hostage release operation and three others were injured, the defense ministry said.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, launched an insurgency in the Kurdish-majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]