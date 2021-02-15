Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on measures to reduce inflation





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a session to review measures to tackle inflation and rising prices for essential items, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will today chair a high-level session attended by members of the government’s economic team, federal and provincial ministers, and senior provincial officials.

Sources told ARY News that measures to reduce the prices of essential items will be reviewed, while the prime minister will be briefed on progress in creating new markets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

Read: Ensure the sale of food products at official prices, Prime Minister Imran told provinces

Participants in the session will think about buying and sourcing wheat. The Minister of Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, will present the plan for purchasing, supplying and storing wheat to the Prime Minister.

In addition, they will also discuss the strategy for sourcing and pricing essential items during the month of Ramadan, the sources added.

On February 13, in a bid to relieve the common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered to ensure the availability of essential food items at the lowest possible rates in the markets.

Presiding over a review meeting in Lahore regarding the increase in the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Lahore, PM Imran ordered an end to the unreasonable difference between the market and retail prices of food products.

Read: PM takes note of unproductive officials, warning to 263 agents

He instructed the authorities concerned to take measures to lower the prices of wheat flour and ensure price stability for essential products.

PM Imran had said officers’ top priority should be to ensure that unreasonable price hikes are eliminated by strictly monitoring fluctuations in the prices of kitchen items.

The prime minister said the government’s top priority is to make life easier for the poor and the poor. He also called for a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the supply of wheat and the flour pricing system to avoid disruption in the future.

