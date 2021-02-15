China makes the fight against climate change more affordable for the world: Bill Gates







Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates applauded China’s determination to prioritize climate and its contributions to reducing carbon emissions, saying the world benefits from the country’s efforts to make energy green. more affordable. “It’s great that President Xi is making the climate a priority and willing to work with other countries on it,” Gates, also co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua. China aims to reach peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in September 2020 during general debate at 75th session of United Nations General Assembly by video. “Without China’s contributions, many key ingredients (in the fight against climate change) like batteries and solar power would not be as affordable,” Gates said. China and some other countries have lowered the cost of solar power and electric cars, lowering prices to facilitate their adoption around the world, he said, adding that electric buses are becoming the norm in many. Chinese cities. China is also doing a lot to build its power grid to use more renewable energy, the billionaire US philanthropist said. “I hope that innovators in China can reduce the cost of green energy enough, so that China can even increase its commitment to using renewable energy under the Belt and Road initiative.” Citing many sources of emissions such as steel and cement factories and the way people grow rice, make fertilizer and raise livestock, Gates said the world cannot ignore any of them to achieve zero emissions. . “To solve these problems, innovation is a key,” Gates said, noting that Chinese companies are increasing their R&D budgets. Describing core R&D as a broad area of ​​cooperation, Gates called on China and the United States, the world’s two largest economies, to work together to promote R&D and help lower the green premium for the whole world. Climate change and innovation are areas where China and the United States could achieve great win-win results, he said. “Both countries have amazing smart people in the younger generation who would be proud to be a part of it,” Gates said.









