PM Modi will adopt two more villages in Varanasi under SAGY

Lucknow: After developing four villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt two more villages in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency under Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana (SAGY), started by him in 2014 when he became the head of the country.

Last year, the program was suspended due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is for this reason that the Prime Minister has decided to adopt two villages this year under SAGY to keep his record of village development.

SAGY is globally a rural development program focused on the social and cultural development of a village and the mobilization of the village community for overall development.

Modi had urged all MPs to adopt a village each year to make it a role model for others. Although all BJP deputies adopted villages, there were not many supporters from the opposition parties.

Modi has already adopted and developed four villages Jayapur, Nagapur, Kakarhia and Domri in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He now adopts the villages of Bariyarpur and Parhampur under SAGY for this year.

A few days ago, the Varanasi Mini PMO sent a list of some underdeveloped villages to the PMO with all the details. The prime minister’s office had focused on Bariyarpur and Parhampur.

An announcement in this regard will be made soon by the PMO for the adoption of these two villages. The district administration has already started preparations for the adoption of the selected villages.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that although they have not received any official statement from PMO on this matter, local authorities are preparing for adoption.

We are expecting an official announcement soon. Development work will start as soon as we get the green signal, Sharma said.