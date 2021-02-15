Imran Khan’s friend offered to appoint me Senate Speaker, says Akbar S Babar





I rejected all the offers, I have a noble goal, says Akbar S BabarBabar, founding member of the PTI, had filed a complaint against the party in November 2014 The control committee of the ECP was not in able to complete an audit within the past three years, he said.

ISLAMABAD: A friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to appoint me Senate Speaker, alleged disgruntled PTI leader Babar S Khan on Monday, claiming he had been threatened and offering incentives to drop the case against the PTI since he had brought an action against him in the foreign funding case.

Speaking to the media, Babar – a founding member of the PTI who filed the foreign funding case against the party in 2014 – said he had been threatened and also filed a lawsuit against him for suing the party.

“I am a friend of Imran Khan offered me the post of President of the Senate,” he said, adding that he had “rejected all offers because I am for a noble purpose.”

The disgruntled PTI leader said he would challenge the steering committee’s decision, adding that he could only seek justice from Pakistani institutions.

“When I filed a complaint against the party, Imran Khan hid behind a suspension order,” he said. “Imran Khan has been running away from competing against me for six years.”

Babar said the PTI still had not disclosed the details of its six foreign bank accounts. “Over the past three years, the [ECP’s] the control committee was not able to audit the party, ”he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan challenges opponents in foreign funding case

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan defied criticism of his party’s activities by saying that the debates over the foreign funding affair should be broadcast live on television.

Speaking to reporters in South Waziristan, the prime minister said the proceedings should be open and party leaders should attend the hearings.

PML-N accepts PM Imran Khan’s challenge

Accepting the challenge by Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N chief Khawaja Saad Rafique said that a person who “hid behind a suspension order” for the past six years was now talking about the live coverage of the debates.

Rafique had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had “deceived the institutions through lawyers for years”, was now suing PML-N and PPP.

Context of the case

Akbar S Babar, founding member of the PTI, had filed a complaint against the party led by Imran Khan in November 2014, claiming in his petition that there had been huge financial irregularities in the management of foreign funding to the tune of nearly $ 3 million.

Following the petition, the PTI contested the ECP orders in the IHC in 2017.

The same year, the IHC referred the matter back to the electoral body to reconsider its jurisdiction. In this case, the High Court also declared Babar as a member of the ruling PTI.

Later, on May 8, 2017, an ECP bench declared that the body had full jurisdiction over the case.

In March 2018, a review panel was formed to review PTI’s foreign funding accounts to determine whether there had been any wrongdoing.

The PTI has repeatedly requested the secrecy of the examination and has also approached the ECP in this regard. However, in October 2019, the ECP rejected the party’s request.

PTI leader Imran Khan has repeatedly accused the PCE of working for opposition interests in this matter.

