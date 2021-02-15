Melania Trump does not mention Donald Trump in Valentine’s Day messages





Melania Trump shared two wishes for Valentine’s Day over the weekend, but neither mentioned her husband, former President Donald Trump.

The former first lady used the two Twitter posts to highlight past visits with children in the hospital and elsewhere.

Send them love and strength, today and every day. #HappyValentinesDay, she tweeted on Sunday. It was wonderful to meet all the amazing kids from all over the world. We wish everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend! she added in another.

On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave and inspiring children of @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I have visited in recent years. Send them love and strength, today and every day. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/rWl86el7bh

– MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 14, 2021

It was wonderful to meet all the amazing kids from all over the world. We wish everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend! https://t.co/RZ6jUvtP8Q

– MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 13, 2021

Of course, the twice impeached Trump was banned from Twitter for inciting violence and was unable to tweet any sentiment of Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden bought buttons for President Joe Biden for the lovers’ vacation, and the Commander-in-Chief became the Chief Novelist in a mushy tweet to his wife.

The Assets had their tough times as they occupied the White House, especially on the hand front.

And Melania Trumps did not mention her husband’s name on Valentine’s Day brought joy to the hearts of some Twitter users, who instead of sending candy and flowers delivered a box of snark.

Melania Trump posts a Valentine’s Day message but makes no mention of her husband. Probably because she despises him as much as you do. pic.twitter.com/bikVJAoDEg

– Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 15, 2021

No Valentine’s Day tribute to your darling husband?

– Thabo Ntsako Baloyi (@Thabo_Baloyi_) February 14, 2021

she didn’t even mention her own husband in a valentine tweet, “@ RobClark6178726239231234124141” pic.twitter.com/iPysQdZ0ci

– sweetleaf says abolish Electoral College (@greatsweetleaf) February 14, 2021

You might as well wish Hank Siemers a Happy Valentine’s Day at this point.

no mention of your husband, as usual …

but I understand, he can’t tweet you …

because he was kicked from Twitter for inciting violence.https: //t.co/FVA7FqnBYN

– sweetleaf says abolish Electoral College (@greatsweetleaf) February 14, 2021

@MELANIATRUMP – I’m sure your husband really put it all on a Valentine’s Day gift for you … pic.twitter.com/VuhWp8bodt

– Love Maga Tears (@ unclezicka71) February 14, 2021

Melania Trump tweeted a bunch of photos of herself without Donald Trump on Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/Q42gN7ME4o

– Gregory Anderson (@g_e_anderson) February 15, 2021

No love in this relationship, has always been obvious

Melania Trump posts Valentine’s Day without mentioning Donald https://t.co/DCuHLdOY07 via @MailOnline

– Elizabeth Brasile (@TWEETnElvis) February 15, 2021

Wow !! Melania Trump posts a Valentine’s Day post without mentioning Donald. Let’s see, how much longer is this marriage going to work? #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/iHEAph54Xq via @MailOnline

– Maria Schell-Cannon (@ schell50) February 14, 2021

What are you doing for Donald?

It’s Valentine’s Day, a special day for LOVERS.

I know. Ick.

– Kim (@ kimje2021) February 14, 2021

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos