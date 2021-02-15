The Modi government’s tourism boost for Kochi! The Sagarika International Cruise Terminal is an example of good tourism infra: PM Modi





Modi governments boost tourism in Kerala! Addressing various tourism initiatives to improve India travel rankings and placing more emphasis on coastal areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modis Kochi’s visit on Sunday once again highlighted the Centers’ renewed interest in exploit the country’s untapped tourism potential. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Ro-RO ship service between Wellington Island and Vallarpadam, which would benefit the common man. You wonder how? The ship service would reduce the route distance from about 30 km to just 3.5 km when channeled through the city’s waterways. Better connectivity means more commerce and convenience, it will reduce congestion and pollution, PM Modi said. From seaweed cultivation to initiatives to boost the country’s blue economy and highlighting the growing need to innovate in the tourism sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the people of Kochi with hi, Namaskaram Kochi! and went on to say that the Queen of the Arabian Sea, as the city of Kochi is called, is as wonderful as ever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: Over the past five years, India’s tourism sector has grown significantly. On the World Tourism Index, India’s ranking improved dramatically, from 65th to 34th. There is still a lot to do. I am convinced that we will improve further. I urge my young startup friends to develop innovative tourism products. He added that more than 50 Lakh Indians returned home under the Vande Bharat mission, many of whom were from Kerala. It was the honor of our government to serve them at such a delicate time. During his address in Kochi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal as an outstanding example of good tourism infrastructure. As the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more security aware, it has given us the right opportunity to develop the nations local tourism, Modi observed. These projects will not only boost the state’s growth trajectory, but also strengthen our journey to AtmaNirbharBharat, the prime minister said in Kochi. In addition to the inauguration of the Cochin Ports International Cruise Terminal, which will increase the capacity of ports to accommodate more cruise ship passengers, PM Modi also inaugurated several key infrastructure projects, including the propylene-derived petrochemical project of Cochin Refinerys. Another key project included the inauguration of Vigyan Sagar, which is the knowledge campus of Cochin Shipyards, which is expected to develop human resources in the field of marine engineering. Stating that the Cochin Shipyards campus reflects the importance of skills development, the Prime Minister said it would be very useful for those who wish to study marine engineering. In addition to this, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed governments’ commitment to develop its blue economy, India gives utmost importance to the development of the country’s blue economy. Our vision and work in the sector includes improving current port infrastructure, more ports and sustainable coastal development and coastal connectivity.

