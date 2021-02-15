Donald Trump receives Valentine’s Flyover message from Texas Admirer





A woman from Texas spent more than $ 1,000 delivering a Valentine’s Day message to Donald Trump on Sunday.

“We love you Prez Trump. Happy Valentine’s Day. MP?” Read a banner placed on a plane over Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s residence and members-only resort in Florida.

The author of the post was a longtime Trump supporter from San Antonio, named only Mary by CBS12 News. She told the station she wanted to remind Trump that he was loved.

The former Republican president has had a trying week. The Senate voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial, where he was charged with inciting rioters who stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6.

However, a majority of senators had voted to convict – albeit less than the required 67 supermajority – including seven Republicans.

It is not known if Trump saw the message, although he spent part of the day golfing. But his eldest son did and shared a video of the post on social media.

“It’s pretty awesome; we have a plane with a Valentine’s Day card for my dad over Mar-a-Lago. I thought you’d appreciate that because it’s funny as hell,” her said. son Donald Trump Jr. on his official Facebook page.

“How awesome, it’s so cool. Thanks to whoever made this.”

Trump fans passed by Mar-a-Lago with a message for my dad. Wow, guys, that was so cool!

Trump’s wife, Melania, marked Valentine’s Day with a tweet recalling how she spent the day in previous years. The former first lady tweeted three photos of herself visiting children at the National Institute of Health Children’s Hostel.

“On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave and inspiring children of @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I have visited in recent years,” she wrote. “Send them love and strength, today and every day. #HappyValentinesDay.”

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama shared a Valentine’s Day message to his wife Michelle and daughters Malia and Sasha.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all three who never fail to make me smile,” Obama wrote alongside an undated family photo. “Your dazzling light makes everything brighter.”

Michelle Obama responded minutes later, posting a photo of her and Barack surrounded by lights. “Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama!” she wrote. “Life is always brighter when I am by your side.”

The day before, First Lady Jill Biden tweeted that she had gone to a macaron store to find Valentine’s Day treats for her husband, President Joe Biden.

On Friday morning, the first couple showed off the giant heart-shaped lawn decorations outside the White House. Major and Champ, their German Shepherds, joined for the walk around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The hearts had messages such as “healing”, “compassion”, “gratitude” and “oneness” on them.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House after golfing in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. A woman from Texas spent more than $ 1,000 for deliver a Valentine’s Day message to Donald Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

