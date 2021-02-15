Jokowi calls on TNI-Polri to support the business climate by providing legal certainty





Report by Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked TNI-Polri to support a climate conducive to business and investment. With a good business climate, it will increase employment. This was conveyed by the president when he opened the TNI / Polri leadership meeting at the State Palace in central Jakarta on Monday (2/15/2021). “Because today, what we need are job opportunities, job opportunities, job opportunities. Many of them have been eroded by the Covid-19 pandemic”, Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi: If the ITE law does not give a sense of justice, I ask the DPR to revise it Jokowi called on TNI / Polri to maintain security and politics in Indonesia. This stability is very important to support a good business climate. “Strengthening political stability and security. This is very important, very important. Providing legal certainty. Because once again the business climate, the investment climate is very important because it will boost our economic growth to be positive, ”Jokowi said. Besides the health and economic sectors, the President also called on the Indonesian National Armed Forces to contribute to the improvement of the social, cultural, political and governmental sectors. Also read: Presidential spokesperson: Jokowi still takes a humanist approach in vaccination against Covid-19 Therefore, the president called on the ranks of TNI-Polri to always respect and maintain democracy and give a sense of justice to the community. “Our country is a democratic country, which respects freedom of opinion and organization. Our country is a rule of law, which must apply the fairest possible law, protect broader interests. At the same time, to guarantee a sense of justice to the people, “he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos