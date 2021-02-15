GOP senators who voted to condemn Donald Trump face local censorship





Republican senators who voted to condemn former President Donald Trump have been reprimanded by GOP chapters in their states, with many local groups censoring them or considering doing so.

In the unprecedented week-long second impeachment trial, Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT)), Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) disagreed with their party and joined 50 Democrats in convicting Trump of inciting the Jan.6 attack against the US Capitol.

Trump was acquitted on Saturday because the guilty votes failed to reach the Senate’s requisite supermajority of 67 to convict the former commander-in-chief.

Dissident Republicans have faced a backlash from local GOP groups to the states they represent, some of which have decided to disown their senators.

The Louisiana Republican Party said it voted unanimously to censor Cassidy in a brief statement released on the day of Trump’s acquittal.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Senator Cassidy’s vote today to condemn former President Trump,” the party said before announcing censorship. “Fortunately, clearer thinking prevailed and President Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charge against him.”

Toomey has been censored by several Pennsylvania GOP chapters, including Center County, Clarion County, Washington, and York.

In a statement, Washington GOP Chairman Dave Ball alleged that the Pennsylvania Republican Party almost produced a resolution to censor Toomey ahead of the impeachment trial, until the senator assured him that he “did not would not vote to continue the trial or for impeachment. “

“We have taken decisive action to send a very strong message to Senator Toomey that he is working for us and what he is doing is not in the best interests of his constituents or our party,” Ball wrote, announcing censorship a day before Toomey voted. to condemn Trump.

York County Republican Committee Chairman Jeff Piccola on Saturday said his group “no longer recognizes” Toomey as an “honorable representative of our party.”

“[Toomey’s] participation and support in a kangaroo trial created by mad and partisan Democrats […] is insulting to all Pennsylvanians, ”Piccola said.

The Carolina Journal reported on Sunday that the North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee will hold an emergency session Monday night to pass a resolution censoring Burr.

The Johnston County Republican Party said it had “encouraged” the state’s GOP group to censor Burr, while North Carolina Republican Congressman Dan Bishop supported the call for a Twitter user for senator censorship.

North Carolina Republican National Committee wife Kyshia Lineberger has expressed support for Burr’s censorship over his vote in the impeachment trial.

“His job is to do the will of the people and support his constituents,” Lineberger wrote in a Faceboook article. “Senator Burr did NOT vote the will of the people and should be held accountable.”

The Nebraska GOP decided to censor Sasse earlier this month for refusing to support Trump’s election fraud allegations. Romney dodged a resolution of no confidence from Republicans in Utah last year on his vote to convict Trump in the first impeachment trial.

Although the Alaska GOP apparently has no plans to censor Murkowski, his vote in this month’s debates risks costing the senator’s re-election in 2022. Murkowski could lose her seat to Sarah Palin, who threatened to challenge the outgoing senator.

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) crosses the Senate subway following the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Toomey was censored by several chapters of the Pennsylvania GOP for his vote to condemn Trump. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

