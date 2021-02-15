Politics
US Condemns PKK Attack Under Turkish Pressure | News | DW
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday called his Turkish counterpart and said Washington agreed that the Kurdish PKK group “bears responsibility” for the killings of 13 Turkish hostages in Iraq over the weekend. The move followed convictions from Ankara after the first American reaction expressed condolences but did not categorically blame the PKK.
“The secretary expressed his condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that the PKK terrorists bear the responsibility,” a State Department press release said on Monday. .
Hours earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of supporting the banned Kurdish militia after Washington did not immediately back Ankara’s claims about the official.
The government said Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) had executed 13 Turkish hostages in a cave in Iraq. The PKK blamed the Turkish airstrikes.
The State Department initially responded to the incident by saying: “If the reports of the deaths of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the most appropriate terms. stronger.”
The comments drew sharp criticism from the Turkish president in a televised address to his supporters. In it, he told Washington: “You said you did not support the terrorists, when in fact you are on their side and behind them.”
Erdogan calls for free pass to Iraq
The initial US statement and the telephone call that followed underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship between the countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed frustration at the silence of “countries that claim to fight terrorism”.
The Foreign Office also summoned the American ambassador to Ankara, David Satterfield, on Monday.
Erdogan said no individual or country had the right to “question, criticize or oppose Turkey’s operations in Iraq and Syria” after the “bloodbath” that occurred in northern Iraq.
He urged the United States to show support. “If we are with you in NATO, if we want to continue our unity, then you will act sincerely towards us. Then you will stand with us, not with the terrorists,” Erdogan said.
US-Turkish relations under strain
Recent years have seen persistent tensions between NATo allies. The US, along with the EU, classifies the PKK as a terrorist organization, however, Washington has worked closely with YPJ and YPG fighters to fight the Islamic State in Syria, these mostly Kurdish forces are inextricably linked to the cause of the PKK, even to the group. himself.
Erdogan has said he wants to rebuild relations with the new US administration, but Washington’s support for the Kurds in Syria and Iraq continues to weigh on relations.
The Turkish government on Monday carried out mass arrests of at least 718 people it claimed to be PKK supporters, including provincial leaders of the pro-Kurdish HDP party. Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian approach at home in recent years has made it more difficult for the allies to maintain his claims.
Tens of thousands of people have died during decades of conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state. Turkish forces have repeatedly targeted the militant group in the predominantly Kurdish southeast of the country, and sometimes across its borders into northern Iraq or Syria.
The Turkish government’s long-standing animosity towards Kurdish groups became particularly complex for NATO when the United States and its allies launched a coalition to oust “Islamic State” from parts of Iraq and Syria. .
The Kurdish fighters have proven to be the most effective and reliable allies on the ground, which has enabled the Kurdish populations to strengthen their hold on the territory close to the borders with Turkey. Turkey and its allies subsequently carried out incursions into Syria and took control of part of the territory previously held by Kurdish forces.
from / msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]