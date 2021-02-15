US Condemns PKK Attack Under Turkish Pressure | News | DW

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday called his Turkish counterpart and said Washington agreed that the Kurdish PKK group “bears responsibility” for the killings of 13 Turkish hostages in Iraq over the weekend. The move followed convictions from Ankara after the first American reaction expressed condolences but did not categorically blame the PKK.

“The secretary expressed his condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that the PKK terrorists bear the responsibility,” a State Department press release said on Monday. .

Hours earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States of supporting the banned Kurdish militia after Washington did not immediately back Ankara’s claims about the official.

The government said Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) had executed 13 Turkish hostages in a cave in Iraq. The PKK blamed the Turkish airstrikes.

The State Department initially responded to the incident by saying: “If the reports of the deaths of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the most appropriate terms. stronger.”

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes the first Islamist president of Turkey After years of free market reforms, Turkey’s transition is slowly starting to reverse. The candidacy of Islamist Abdullah Gul for the presidency in 2007 marked a marked shift from secular policies and strained relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP won the legislative elections and Gul was elected president.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: constitutional reforms take root The then Prime Minister, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, presented a constitutional reform strengthening parliamentary oversight of the judiciary and the military, thus allowing the government to choose judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting the rights of the child and strengthening the right of appeal, was adopted by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: dissent breaks out in Gezi Park Youth-led pent-up anger at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-born AKP reached a boiling point in May 2013. Violent police breakdown of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul’s Gezi Park spurred one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people were killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the protests ended a month later.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches repression against the Kurds A fragile ceasefire agreement between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel group PKK breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces are resuming operations in the predominantly Kurdish southeastern part of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a dissident faction of the PKK, claimed responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: the attempted military coup fails An attempted military coup against the government shakes Turkey at its heart and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in nightly clashes with the army in five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the next morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosphorus Bridge. The troops finally give up their weapons and surrender.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan declares a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announced a state of emergency, leading to the arrest of tens of thousands of supporters and suspected political opponents of the coup. Among the detainees are military and judicial officials and elected officials from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is then broadened to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown against the press As part of Erdogan’s crackdown on so-called “terrorist sympathizers”, Turkey is becoming one of the world’s leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shut down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and jail more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Ycel.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials attempt to stir support in Western Europe With a referendum on the expansion of Erdogan’s presidential powers slated for April 2016, AKP officials seek to galvanize support for Turks living in Europe, especially Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands is banning Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany chooses to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses the two countries of Nazi repression.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan wins the referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote, expanding his power. As a result, the Turkish parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election observers say opposition voices have been muzzled and media coverage has been dominated by “yes” campaign numbers.

Tracing Turkey’s slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Elections gain Erdogan power Erdogan gets a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning a historic election on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also won a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an “unfair advantage” in the vote. Author: David Martin



The comments drew sharp criticism from the Turkish president in a televised address to his supporters. In it, he told Washington: “You said you did not support the terrorists, when in fact you are on their side and behind them.”

Erdogan calls for free pass to Iraq

The initial US statement and the telephone call that followed underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed frustration at the silence of “countries that claim to fight terrorism”.

The Foreign Office also summoned the American ambassador to Ankara, David Satterfield, on Monday.

Erdogan said no individual or country had the right to “question, criticize or oppose Turkey’s operations in Iraq and Syria” after the “bloodbath” that occurred in northern Iraq.

He urged the United States to show support. “If we are with you in NATO, if we want to continue our unity, then you will act sincerely towards us. Then you will stand with us, not with the terrorists,” Erdogan said.

US-Turkish relations under strain

Recent years have seen persistent tensions between NATo allies. The US, along with the EU, classifies the PKK as a terrorist organization, however, Washington has worked closely with YPJ and YPG fighters to fight the Islamic State in Syria, these mostly Kurdish forces are inextricably linked to the cause of the PKK, even to the group. himself.

Erdogan has said he wants to rebuild relations with the new US administration, but Washington’s support for the Kurds in Syria and Iraq continues to weigh on relations.

The Turkish government on Monday carried out mass arrests of at least 718 people it claimed to be PKK supporters, including provincial leaders of the pro-Kurdish HDP party. Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian approach at home in recent years has made it more difficult for the allies to maintain his claims.

Tens of thousands of people have died during decades of conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state. Turkish forces have repeatedly targeted the militant group in the predominantly Kurdish southeast of the country, and sometimes across its borders into northern Iraq or Syria.

The Turkish government’s long-standing animosity towards Kurdish groups became particularly complex for NATO when the United States and its allies launched a coalition to oust “Islamic State” from parts of Iraq and Syria. .

The Kurdish fighters have proven to be the most effective and reliable allies on the ground, which has enabled the Kurdish populations to strengthen their hold on the territory close to the borders with Turkey. Turkey and its allies subsequently carried out incursions into Syria and took control of part of the territory previously held by Kurdish forces.

from / msh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)