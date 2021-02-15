Jokowi’s order to TNI-Polri: Fully support the Covid-19 handling policy!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all ranks of TNI and Polri to continue to actively support and assist the application of the discipline of health protocols in the community. “I must stress that the health crisis due to Covid-19 is still not over. First, I ask all ranks of TNI and Polri to continue to actively discipline health protocols, discipline 3M and actively support 3T” Jokowi told the TNI-Polri Leadership Meeting, as quoted by Presidential Secretariat YouTube, Monday (2/15/2021). The head of state also ordered that TNI and Polri support and at the same time fight for the implementation of restrictions on community micro-scale activities (PPKM) to function well. According to him, the Babinsa unit belonging to TNI and Bhabinkamtibmas in Polri are the units closest to the community, so their presence should contribute to the success of the policy. “We hope that everything will work in an integrated way. We hope that the transmission chain Covid-19 quickly cut off and this crisis will soon be over, ”he said. In addition, Jokowi also called on the National Police to continue supporting the implementation vaccination mass in certain clusters considered to have dense interaction activities, such as markets, economic service centers, with villages in the red zone. The President also called for TNI and Polri to play an active role in supporting a favorable business and investment climate. The reason is that at present it is employment opportunities, employment opportunities and employment opportunities that have been largely eroded by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Strengthening political stability and security is very important. Providing legal certainty. Because, again, the business climate, the investment climate is very important because it will stimulate our economic growth to be positive,” Jokowi said. quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).

Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos