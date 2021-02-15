PM Modi invites inspiring ideas from art, culture and tourism for Mann Ki Baat





Ahead of his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” later this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited residents of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism. “Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted a variety of topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agricultural innovation. I would love to hear more motivating anecdotes for the program in February. , which will take place on the 28th, “PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for people inviting ideas for the upcoming” Mann Ki Baat “. The program that takes place on the last Sunday of each month will take place on February 28 of that month. Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in Hindi or English. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on the themes and issues that interest you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your thoughts on the topics he should address in the 74th episode of Mann Ki Baat,” a the Indian government said in a statement. “Send us your suggestions on any themes or issues you would like the Prime Minister to address in the next Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this open forum or you can also call the toll-free number 1-800-11-7800 and record your message for the prime minister in Hindi or English, ”the statement added. Last week Prime Minister Modi greeted radio listeners on World Radio Day and called it “fantastic media that deepens social ties”. “Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and congratulations to all who rock radio with innovative content and music. This is fantastic media, deepening social connections. I feel personally the positive impact of radio through #MannKiBaat, ”PM Modi tweeted on February 13. During last month’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi praised an elderly Kerala man of varying abilities for his contribution to cleanliness. Prime Minister Modi had said: “I saw another piece of news from Kerala which reminds us of our responsibilities. There is an elderly person from Divyang in Kottayam, Nova Scotia, Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment to cleanliness hasn’t washed away. ” Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos