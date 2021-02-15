Can Donald Trump land a Hollywood agent after the presidency





The Screen Actors Guild may have forced Donald Trumps to step down, but that doesn’t mean 45 is running out of options for milking his overly dramatic character. Ex-presidents are collecting wads of cash for book advances and speaking fees, and the twice-impeached insurgent could still start his own network, digital newsletter or podcast. But he needs the services of a super Hollywood agent to do this. At the moment, it’s unclear whether a major agency would sign it.

The CAA insists it won’t have anything to do with former Trump officials, but that doesn’t mean other agencies won’t sign them down. Trump has been replaced by his golf buddy Ari Emanuel, co-managing director of WME, for his apprenticeship contracts. WME also stepped in and bought the Miss Universe pageant when Trump had to gut it.

There is a lot of money in politicians now, said a UTA agent in Los Angeles. In the Trump era, politics turned into the new reality show. Political stars get big numbers on social media; the actors are no longer the cash cows they once were. We recruit political stars, present and future, although Democrats are much easier to represent than Republicans.

There is precedent for post-POTUS secret signatures. When Barack Obama left office in 2016, CAA super-agent Bryan Lourd reportedly advised him, paving the way for him and Michelle Obama to secure lucrative deals on Netflix and books. The CAA now represents hot young politicians like Beto ORourke, former UN Ambassador Susan Rice, as well as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

UTA officials, Trump cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs and Trump ghost Anthony Scaramucci, as well as former Ohio Governor John Kasich and Stacey Abrams. When not working to Return Georgia, Abrams is a prolific romance writer; his ninth book comes out in May. New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is also reportedly looking for a book deal.

TV-ready Trumpers like Kellyanne Conway and Nikki Haley are likely to end up making lucrative deals. Santa Monicas Stephen Miller won’t.

Which Dems are agencies wooing? Everyone wants AOC! says a WME source. Women on college campuses are obsessed with it. Pete Buttigieg was on the CAA radar for two years before signing. Dr Fauci, when less busy, has tons of opportunities, as do Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Georgian Democratic Senators against all odds. And if he is recalled, Gavin Newsom will be the new Katie Hill.

