



ANI | Update: February 15, 2021 11:29 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 15 (ANI): Although nearly half of its population speaks the non-compulsory Punjabi language, Pakistan appears determined to force students to learn Arabic, which will not only deteriorate their achievement levels, but also detach their roots in local cultures and diversity According to an Islamabad-based physicist and writer, according to Dawn, in schools in Islamabad, every child will now be required to study the Arabic language from grades one to five. From the 6th to the 12th year, this is what the Pakistani Senate decided unanimously. The Senate recently adopted a bill providing for compulsory teaching of Arabic in all educational establishments. In Pakistan, however, since 44% of the population speaks Punjabi, the Senate unanimously ruled that children would force children across the country to learn “true submission to Arabs.” Minister Imran Khan knows Arabic, with experts adding that Khan only appeases fundamentalists.The decision to make Arabic compulsory could claim to improve students’ professional abilities, but in reality it will likely prove ineffective and seem more of a tactic. of total submission to the Arab nations. Pervez Hoodbhoy, an Islamabad-based physicist and writer, said the bill claimed that fluency in Arabic “will expand employment and business opportunities for citizens of Pakistan” in wealthy Arab countries, but the attraction to Arab oil wealth is understandable and has long been pursued, this reason is weak. “

In his article for Dwn, Hoodbhoy said: “Just look at who is invited to the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. Westerners have no knowledge of Arabic but great expertise is more sought after. Indians lag far behind, getting only about 10 percent of high-level jobs, the rest doing menial and unskilled construction work. Pakistanis still lag behind, with just 3 percent at higher levels. With the Pakistani schoolboy now in charge of learning another language, the results will deteriorate even further. If the Pakistani job seeker could use his Arabic learned in school to communicate with Arabs, it would improve- there things? It’s unlikely, ”the author wrote. He added that for the boy now in a school in Islamabad who is forced to learn classical Arabic, communicating with Arabs in their Arabic will not be easy. “Actually, the poor guy will be quite at sea.” The author lambasted the sponsors of the bill by saying that they did not know that the sponsors of the bill know that the Quran has been translated into major languages. “The bill says that school education in Arabic will enable students to understand the Holy Quran better and thus become better Muslims. Don’t the authors of the bill know that from Persian to the 10th century, the Quran has undergone translation into all major languages, “he writes.” While some pursue these illusions, others nervously search for their civilizational roots in a distant land – formerly Saudi Arabia and now the Turkey. So many are drawn to Arabic. Dawn. He added that by forcing children to learn Arabic, “everyone in the Pakistani Senate – with one exception – forgot that they were Pakistanis first and that Pakistan was made for Pakistanis. “(ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos