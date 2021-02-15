Surpasses Acquittal Marks a Dark Day for American Democracy | Donald trump





The deepest problem affecting the progress and development of democracy is the crippling dominance of party politics first (Senate Republicans back their man and Trump wins his second acquittal on February 13). It limits the power of politicians to act in the best interests of their country and their people.

The clear illustration of the power of party politics has been the trial of Donald Trump. Before the start of the trial and before the hearing of any formal evidence, the base of the Republican Party had already decided the outcome. Thus, the verdict of one of the most politically important trials in history was rendered on the basis of party dogma and not on evidence, nor in the interest of the country.

Countries around the world with party systems with similar blinders will also be rejuvenated. This will be adopted by the conservative party rooted in Victorian times in the UK, which can continue and expand its oligarchic rule which is rapidly becoming a kakistocracy.

Party policy must reflect the will of a constantly changing society. It has, however, become the biggest obstacle to progress and equity. Until politicians are selected purely on the basis of their ability, rather than party loyalty and populism, democracy will exist only by name, and civilized evolution will stagnate and devolve. Matt Minshall Batz-sur-Mer, Brittany, France

The second acquittal of Donald Trump by the US Senate represents a deeply dark and dangerous moment for American democracy. The message is clear. No conduct, whether it is inviting foreign powers to interfere in an election or fomenting violence to reverse its result, is odious enough to permanently bar a candidate from holding public office. It is now up to the Department of Justice and state prosecutors to succeed where Congress has failed and to hold Trump truly accountable. If they don’t, the United States has only to wait for the next attempt to overthrow their democracy. Daniel Peacock New Moston, Manchester

Most Republican senators did not honor their oath to dispense impartial justice, but instead voted politically. If the US system of governance is unable to hold Trump accountable for his attempt to overturn the outcome of a fair and free election, his much-vaunted constitution is simply not suited to his purpose. Pete Stockwell London

Jonathan Freedland is (almost) absolutely right (Acquiring Trump would pose grave danger to American democracy, February 12). However, he is wrong in his report on Donald Trump’s relationship with violence and the rule of law. Trump hadn’t whipped his supporters for almost a year. His incitement to violence and refusal to accept election results began before he was president in 2016 and continued throughout his tenure.

At rallies as early as 2015, Trump encouraged violence against his opponents. His tolerance for violence and his recognition of his attraction to part of his base was confirmed when he said in January 2016 that I can stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I can’t would not lose voters. Even before the 2016 election, he refused to confirm that he would accept the result, raising a rigged election.

The events of January 6 were quite predictable and consistent with the Trump we have seen from 2015. The Republican Party knew exactly who Trump was when they appointed him president and then allowed it throughout his life. Mandate and Beyond.Magi Young Exeter

