Pak meddles in India’s affairs amid argument with Disha Ravi





Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb. 15 (ANI): Pakistan again attempted to meddle in India’s internal affairs with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday, extending its support to the arresting climate activist Disha Ravi and declaring that India under Narendra Modi and the RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them.

This so-called support comes as Islamabad continues to impose severe crackdowns on religious minorities residing in Pakistan.

“India under the Modi / RSS regime believes in silencing all voices against them … now they have also taken Disha Ravi into custody over a Twitter toolkit case. IndiaHijackTwitter,” said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a tweet.

In addition to the tweet from the ruling Pakistan party, official government official Imran Khan also tweeted a clip where the climate activist is seen in detention. The tweet was accompanied by an ambiguous hashtag – it was impossible to know whether Khan meant that India had hijacked Twitter or not.

According to Delhi police officials, Disha is a leader in the “toolbox” case as she admitted during the initial questioning to the editorial staff, adding a few things to the “toolbox” “and spreading it further.

Delhi Police last week sent a communication to Google asking for registration details and account activity log through which a “toolkit” related to the farmers protest was created and uploaded to the platform. – social media form.

Two email IDs, an Instagram account, and a Uniform Resource Locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and the police have requested details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the creators of the “toolbox”.

The Imran Khan government’s so-called expression of solidarity with the climate activist comes as Pakistan has been repeatedly criticized by the international community for failing to take strict measures to protect its minority communities, so that the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, has pledged to do so on numerous occasions. .

Under the pretext of offering minority families an easy and dignified life, the owners trap them in servitude by granting them loans which they know cannot be repaid. Hindus and their families are often forced to get rid of their debts and women are victims of sexual abuse, according to various rights groups. (ANI)

