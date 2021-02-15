After cricketer Moen Ali, Thala Ajith fans ask PM Narendra Modi for ‘Valimai’ update





Ajith Kumar fans are in no mood to wait for updates on Ajith’s pending project Valimai. The film has been in production for over a year now. Details of the film have been kept under wraps, making fans desperate. After going one step further and bugging English cricketer Moeen Ali for Valimai update during India vs England game in Chennai, fans asked for updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. PM Modi recently traveled to Chennai to lay the foundation stone for several important projects and to inaugurate other completed projects in Tamil Nadu, where the poll is located. While it received a warm reception from the audience, fans of Thala Ajith did not let the chance to seek an update on the long-awaited film. Valimai. A video has gone viral on the internet where Thala Ajith fans are asking for an update as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s car drove by. Also Read: Prime Minister Modi visits Tamil Nadu, ensures equality and justice for Tamils ​​in Sri Lanka Thala Ajith fans ask PM Narendra Modi Valimai update Read also: PM Modi sees the India-England test match from the sky over Chennai; shares an “ interesting ” image After the video went viral on social media, netizens embraced the #ValmaiUpdate trend, where they searched for updates to the movie from the production banner. A few days ago, a video from MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai went viral where fans were seen asking all-round England Moeen Ali, who is in Chennai for a test tournament, for an update on Valimai. Watch the video: Valimairelease date from Later that day, Ajith responded to the issue with a statement asking his fans to be patient on public platforms. Film producer Boney Kapoor has revealed the team are working on the first look and will release it when it’s ready. In the highly anticipated action thriller, Ajith will be seen playing the role of an antagonist. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda will be seen in key roles. Also Read: Thala Ajith’s Highly Anticipated ‘Valimai’ No Release Date Yet, Says Producer Boney Kapoor ValimaiThe release date of has been kept a secret. Earlier, in an interview with Forbes magazine, Boney Kapoor spoke about the film. He said filming will be completed on February 15 and post-production will begin after that. He revealed that the release date has not yet been finalized and that the teaser for the film will be “ available soon. ” The producer also revealed that they have an overseas shoot in Spain that they need to complete and post-production work will begin after that. Ajith’s films The Tamil star made her debut in 1990 with In Veedu In Kanavar. Since then he has appeared in more than 50 films including Electoral (1999), Citizen (2001), Kireedam (2007), Billa (2007) Billa II (2012), and many others. He was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai which was released in 2019. Also read: Did you know that Thala Ajith is also a passionate photographer? Discover his clicks Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







