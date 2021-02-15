Haley accused of changing position on Trump since riot on Capitol Hill





CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – In an interview released Friday, former United Nations Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley said former President Donald Trump let us down, but she also appeared on the cable since the January 6 riot to call people. to give the man a break.

We shouldn’t want to go back to the Republican Party before Trump. We won over a lot of people who were strangers, invisible, many of whom, as I grew up in South Carolina, had just made it clear that we wanted to keep them in the party, Haley told Fox News on Jan.26.

In that same interview, she also commented on Trump’s second impeachment.

I don’t even think there is a basis for impeachment. I mean, the idea that they even bring up that. They haven’t even had a hearing in the House. Now they’re going to turn around and bring about impeachment. Yet they say they are for unity. I mean, they beat him before he took office. They beat him after he leaves office, she said.

However, Politico magazine quoted Haley as saying that Trump had taken a path he should not have taken and we should not have followed him, and we should not have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

Some lawmakers like Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger took to Twitter to say Haley was trying to have it both ways.

You can no longer play both governor sides. Choose country first or Trump first, Kinzinger tweeted Friday.

Haley, who served as an ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, has not been silent on social media, with colleagues, or in interviews since the Capitol Hill riots.

According to reports, in the aftermath of the riot, she told members of the Republican National Committee that the president would be judged harshly by history.

It was January 7th.

Two days later, Haley tweeted about a news segment dealing with these reports, writing: We must not turn our backs on the good policies adopted over the past four years.

She then kept the former president’s tone of support in a Fox News interview speaking out against Trump’s second impeachment.

We need to get our priorities straight, stop the whining, stop the complaints, stop finger pointing and get down to business. This is really what has to happen, she said.

Haley told Politico she was deeply upset by some of the events leading up to the riot on count day.

When I tell you I’m angry, that’s an understatement, she said.

Haley specifically mentioned her frustration with the rhetoric from past presidents surrounding then-vice president Mike Pence.

Mike was only loyal to this man. He was only a good friend of this man. I am so disappointed that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to her. Like, I’m disgusted by this, she told Politicos Tim Alberta.

Articles citing Haleys’ friendship with Trump might leave readers wondering where the two stand.

Haley said she had not spoken to the President since the riot but reportedly told Trump, you are my president, but you are also my friend, while telling Politico, friend … is a vague term.

The Politicos article also leaves readers with a question: not whether Haley will run for president, but how she will.

Haley’s former chief spokesperson Rob Godfrey doesn’t address the point directly but offers his perspective: the former governor can often get caught up in an instant or let his instincts guide her.

Often times when she’s on the stump, or in a certain environment and feels like saying something, that emotion takes over and she gets lost, Godfrey said.

