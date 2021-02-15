National Lunar New Year 2021 will take place virtually, Pak Jokowi will participate





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The 2572 Chinese New Year that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic will be very different from before, as well as a new impetus for the Confucian community and the Chinese community who live it. “The nuance of simplicity, the use of technology and the application of health protocols will be strong this year,” National Chinese New Year Committee head G. Sulistiyanto said of the themed event. ‘For you, country, we serve and care’. It also caused the committee not to use the word “celebration” in the activity that took place on Friday (12/2/2021). According to him, the event which took place practically on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and which will be attended by President Joko Widodo, the ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet, as well as government officials and community leaders should become a symbol of concern for the other. “The pandemic is our opportunity to care for and support each other in many ways, starting with ourselves. Wearing a mask properly and avoiding crowds, for example, is a form of love for oneself and for the environment. We believe we can do this without losing the meaning of the Chinese New Year, ”said Sulistiyanto, who is also the founder of the National Wear Mask Movement. This form of concern for others is also reflected in a series of humanitarian social assistance distributions in the form of rice and masks in several regions of the archipelago, and will continue over the coming months. The public has the opportunity to participate in National Imlek 2021 via an online live broadcast on Kompas TV, Daai TV and the National Imlek Youtube account. The National Lunar New Year 2021 Committee, composed of G. Sulistiyanto as Chairman of the Committee, accompanied by Teddy Sugianto, David Herman Jaya and Arief Harsono as Vice-Chairman of the Committee, assisted by Secretary 1 and Secretary 2, Eddy Hussy and Ulung Rusman, and Pui Sudarto on the Treasury Committee, alongside Chinese community leaders in organizations, businesses and many other fields. As for a number of community social organizations gathered under the national Chinese New Year 2021 activities, including the Indonesian Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, the Indonesian Chinese Association (INTI), the Social Association of the Indonesian Chinese Clan (PSMTI) ), the Indonesian Buddhist Association (PERMABUDHI), the Association of Indonesian Entrepreneurs (APINDO) and several other organizations which also support this event. quality content

