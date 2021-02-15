Talk, the conservative social media platform, back online | Donald Trump News





Retired from web hosting services in January, Parler is a favorite among conservatives who denounce censorship.

Speak, the social media platform popular among conservatives, is back online and ready to take on big tech, the company said Monday.

The platform was dismantled by Amazon in January after the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill that tried to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Users were seen planning and celebrating the riot on Talk.

Amazon has defended the move, citing calls for violence. Apple and Google have also removed the app from its app stores.

Speak, the world’s leading free speech social media platform with over 20 million users, today announces its official relaunch, based on sustainable and independent technology and not dependent on the so-called Big Tech for its operations, according to the announcement.

When Speak was taken offline in January by those who wanted to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together determined to deliver on our promise to our deeply engaged community that we would come back stronger than ever, Mark Meckler Parler’s interim CEO said in the ad.

Meckler, a founder of the Tea Party Patriots movement who tried to push the Republican Party further to the right after former President Barack Obama’s victory in 2008, has been named the interim CEO of the revival.

pic.twitter.com/G8RrnIWTrc

PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) February 15, 2021

Previous CEO John Matze was sacked by the company’s board of directors on Jan. 29, according to Fox News.

Existing users will be able to use the site, while those who want to create a new account will have to wait a week.

Conservative lawmakers have used the permanent Twitter ban by Parliaments and Trump after the riot as a call to arms against Silicon Valley giants like Twitter and Facebook and their censorship of conservative voices.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told a press conference in early February that these platforms had changed from neutral platforms that give Americans the freedom to talk to performers about favorite narratives.

Florida Republicans have announced that they will seek to force social media companies to notify users of actions taken against them, opting out of algorithms that choose certain content and empowering the state attorney general to take action against companies that violate state law.

DeSantis has announced that it will support these efforts.

A screenshot of the Parler.com website and post from former Parler CEO John Matzes on Jan 16, 2021, reading Hello Everyone, is this stuff safe ?, seen in this image obtained on January 17, 2021, on social networks [File: Screenshot via Reuters]According to our proposal, if a tech company displaces a candidate for office in Florida in an election, the company will have to pay a daily fine of $ 100,000 until the candidates access the platform. be reinstated, DeSantis said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos