PTI bickering more and more internally, deadlock with MQM-P force Prime Minister to examine Senate tickets





ISLAMABAD: Internal bickering and criticism from Pakistan’s ruling rulers, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider the party tickets awarded for the upcoming senatorial elections again.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Council of the PTI was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.

Knowledgeable ruling party sources told Pakistan Today that during the meeting, party leaders told the prime minister of concerns from party lawmakers and allied parties over the poor selection of party candidates for the March 3 elections.

The sources said members of the parliament’s governing body expressed reservations about the Senate ticket given to Faisal Wawdaf from Sindh, Agha Zahoor Buledi from Balochistan and others.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran during the meeting reportedly hinted at a change in the tickets given for the senatorial elections. While it is expected that a new list could appear in the next 24 hours, sources said Prime Minister Imran could attend exercise AMAN-21 in Karahi, causing a delay in the release of a new list as a federal cabinet meeting. would be postponed.

DEADLOCK WITH MQM, INTERNAL RIFTS PERSIST:

The sources said that the Sindh Assembly may prove to be a major challenge for the PTI where the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) attracts the PTI and lawmakers from other opposition parties.

Sindh Chief Minister Dr Murad Ali Shah openly said he surprised opponents on March 3 while other PPP leaders pledged to win at least 10 out of 11 seats, a demand that caused waves in opposition ranks.

The sources said the ranks of the PTI are also troubled by developments, as some members of the party’s National Assembly (NAM) have already refused to vote for the party’s candidates.

Moreover, the talks failed to reach a consensus with the leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement (MQM-P) on technocratic and women’s seats. On the other hand, the PTI and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have agreed on a power-sharing formula for the senatorial elections.

The source said talks between the two parties two days ago were also unsuccessful and candidates from both parties agreed to submit nomination papers and later resolve the issue. Discussions between the MQM and the PTI on Senate seats are expected to take place soon.

LyariAbdul Shakoor Shad’s PTI MP threatened to quit the party by refusing to grant Minister FaisalVawda a ticket to run in the Sindh senatorial elections. He told the media that he would not vote in the Senate elections.

Vawda is rumored to be in a difficult situation due to the ongoing hearing against him for dual nationality and he could be disqualified. It is assumed that Vawda receives the Senate ticket because the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld petitions in favor of binationals in the past.

In addition, the MNAAmir Liaqat also announced not to vote for Hafeez Sheikh in the senatorial elections.

Speaking to a private TV station, Amir Liaqats said Hafeez Sheikh was not from the PTI and therefore would not vote for a foreigner. Amir Liaqat also opposed the open-ballot Senate election and voiced differences with his party on the issue of open ballots in Senate elections.

RESOLUTION BETWEEN KP CM AND ATIF KHAN:

In a major development, Prime Minister Imran succeeded in reconciling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with his bitter opponents, Governor Shah Farman and Atif Khan.

Sources said Imran Khan told Atif Khan to return to the provincial cabinet.

It should be mentioned that the KP CM had accused Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai of conspiring against him, after which Atif Khan and Shahram were de-notified as ministers on the prime minister’s directive.

Shahram Tarakai later returned to the cabinet but Atif Khan was kept at bay.

THE STILL UNSOLVED BALOCHISTAN PROBLEM:

The question of the ticket of the PTI in the Senate of Balochistan has become more complicated because the president of the PTI Balochistan, Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, refused to budge on the question of the party which gave the ticket to Syed Zahoor Agha.

Seven PTI lawmakers are divided over Senate nomination. Rind, who nominated his own son, Sardar Khan Rind, for the Senate seat now has the support of five lawmakers while Zahoor Agha only has the support of two.

Rind has the backing of two independent lawmakers, Umar Jamali and Naimatullah Zehri, who had joined the PTI because of its influence, and supporters Yar Mohammad Rind himself and Farida Bibi would also vote for Sardar Rind.

Zahoor Agha, whose membership in his own party was found to be suspended due to protests outside Prime Minister Imran’s Banigala residence, has only two MPAs supporting him; namely, Naseebullah Married and Mubin Khilji. Syed Zahoor Agha received a show-cause during a sit-in at Bani Gala in 2017.

