Why does Donald Trump always seem to dominate the Republican Party?





Why, after leading the Republican Party during a period where he lost his majority in the US House of Representatives and Senate and his power in the White House, former President Donald Trump still seems to be holding the Grand Old Lincoln and Reagan Party under his grip? ?

For U.S. political observers, who this weekend watched 43 Republican senators vote to acquit Trump for a reckless act of incitement played on cameras, that’s the $ 64,000 question.

Or rather, that’s the 74,222,593 vote question.

This is the record number of Americans who voted for Donald Trump last November more than what was chosen for any previous president. Unfortunately for them, an even larger number of 81,281,502 voted for his rival, now President Joe Biden.

As much as anything else, these numbers sum up the dilemma Republicans find themselves in.

They have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections and only remain competitive because older white voters, who tend to be more likely to support conservative candidates, also tend to vote in greater numbers in a non-compulsory electoral system.

Those same voters are also the most likely to vote in next year’s House and Senate primaries, as well as the upcoming midterm elections in November 2022, which will again determine who holds power in Congress. It was voters who first flocked to Donald Trump.

Under the hood of Trump’s support base

Trump’s victory in 2016 came on the heels of a surge in turnout among white Americans without a college degree, a group he won by a greater than 2-1 margin over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump won an additional 6.5 million voters over the age of 45, despite losing the national popular vote of nearly three million.

But this “demographic flashback” that saw some older Americans vote for the first time since Ronald Reagan was on the ballot, has never been a long-term strategy that they are literally dying of.

But they’re not dead yet, nor are Trump’s support base.

A CNBC poll last week found that 89% of voters without a college degree and 74% of Republicans want Trump to stay active in politics in one way or another. Nearly half of Republicans (48%) want Trump to remain at the helm of their party, while 11% want him to split up and create his own party. It’s that final number that probably worries Republicans more than any other.

Trump has already flirted with the idea of ​​creating his own “Patriot Party” to compete with both Republicans and Democrats, and provide a vehicle for a potential third presidential campaign in 2024.

The only time a former president attempted to return to office under the banner of a new party, Theodore Roosevelt in 1912, he entrusted his former Republican Party to a distant third place.

By raising the ‘third party’ perspective just before his second impeachment trial, then President Trump was sending a very clear message: “If you abandon me, I will abandon you, and many of those 74,222,593 voters too. “

Trump is like a drug Republicans have yet to find a way to kick things off. By most accounts, few Republicans in Congress want him to return, and many believe that if a secret ballot had taken place in the Senate this weekend, more than the required number of 17 would have joined the 50 Democrats for the condemn and forbid it. to hold a position in the future.

Speech by Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell condemning Trump as “practically and morally responsible” for the deadly Jan.6 attack on Congress by his supporters offers a clue to the difficult political operation he is now trying to carry out .

“Seventy-four million Americans did not invade the Capitol,” McConnell said. “Hundreds of rioters did it. Seventy-four million Americans did not design the campaign of disinformation and rage that sparked it. One person did. Only one.”

Why Republicans saved Trump

Republican senators were placed in the special position of being victims of the assault on Capitol Hill, then sworn in at Donald Trump’s trial, while risking being targeted by the former US president if they convicted him, writes Jill Colgan.

Yes, he blamed Trump, but absolved the Republicans who backed him. Still, McConnell has a tough job ahead of him, given that more than seven in ten of those Republicans believe Trump’s false claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the election.

Ultimately, Senator McConnell was among 43 Republicans who voted to acquit Trump. While he admitted that the Democrats’ incitement charges had likely been proven to live up to the standard required in an indictment, he clung to a tenuous constitutional argument that you can’t bring him to justice. a former president in the Senate.

Particularly wealthy given that it was McConnell himself who refused to recall the Senate to hear the case while Trump was still president.

‘You knew very well that I was a snake’

Leaving Trump on a technical level, McConnell also issued a clear warning. Trump, McConnell said, “hasn’t succeeded … yet.” In doing so, he let his own threat hang over the former president to try to keep Trump in a quiet retreat rather than active competition.

Trump could still face criminal and civil prosecution, and Congress still has the option of invoking the 14th Amendment to prevent Trump from returning to office.

Think of it as a good behavior link.

The hope of McConnell and many other Republicans is that they can somehow keep Trump voters without having to keep Trump in 2024.

Once the passions of the past few months have subsided, they hope the former president will go easy on the good night of the political insignificance that usually awaits mandate holders. But for now, when it comes to political surgery, it has the complexity of separating Siamese twins.

And, while waiting for the right moment for that final break, McConnell would do well to remember one of Trump’s favorite quotes, from a song by Al Wilson, about a woman who saves a snake, puts it on. shelter and in return receives a mortal. bite.

“Oh, shut up, silly woman,” the reptile said with a smile … “You knew very well I was a snake before you brought me!”

John Barron co-hosts Planet America, which airs on ABC TV Friday at 8 p.m. or on iView.

