Donald Trump Jr. calls out Republicans who care more about cancellation culture than voters





Donald Trump Jr. could “laugh” at what people think of him and he criticized other Republicans for not using the same mentality by raising fears of being overturned on their constituents.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, published Monday, Trump Jr. put rumors of an impending Senate race to bed, but even though he is not seeking office, the former president’s eldest son does has no intention of leaving politics. He told the newspaper that he would continue to build on his father’s campaign which focused on “hardworking men and women”.

Former President Donald Trump’s namesake was his father’s fiercest supporter when he was in power and has walked the same path as his father when it comes to social media. He didn’t hesitate to use social media to pitch criticism at those on both sides of the aisle and he told Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard that he could “laugh” what people think or say about him.

“There is a dearth of conservatives who are ready to say what everyone in the conservative movement feels and believes,” Trump Jr. told Bédard. “They fear being canceled. They care more about what a liberal in a DC quote-unquote think tank thinks of them than about the guy who just lost his job and won’t be able to feed his family afterwards. week.”

Donald Trump Jr. criticized a “shortage” of conservatives willing to say what the movement “felt” because they were afraid of being canceled. Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a Republican National Committee victory rally at Dalton Regional Airport January 4 in Dalton, Georgia. Alex Wong / Getty

The January 6 riot and Trump’s impeachment left lawmakers on both sides of the debate facing consequences.

Simon & Schuster withdrew Senator Josh Hawley’s book deal on his “role in what has become a dangerous threat to our democracy and our freedom. Hawley voted to oppose the Electoral College results after the Senate took over after The Capitol Riot He was joined by seven other Senators and 130 Representatives, which led to calls for their expulsion.

The Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill drew criticism from even some of the former president’s staunch allies and his historic second indictment drew lines in the sand. Unlike the first time the GOP unanimously backed Trump, when he was impeached in January, 10 Republicans voted for.

This has caused censorship, primary challenges, and division within the GOP. Representative Liz Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump prompted her to step down from her post and a wave of attacks, including from Representative Matt Gaetz, who traveled to his home state of Wyoming to rally against it. Cheney survived a vote to remove her from her leadership position, but about 30% of the House GOP wanted her to leave.

Seven other Republicans in the Senate voted to condemn Trump and following his father’s impeachment, Trump Jr. called for the impeachment of RINOs – an acronym for “Republicans in name only” – in the party.

Trump Jr. has also targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. A Republican Party staple, McConnell has worked alongside Trump to advance his policies in Congress. However, he broke with Trump over his electoral demands and although he voted for the acquittal of the former president, he blamed the January 6 riot on the former president.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting according to the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said after the vote. “And having that belief was a predictable consequence of the growing crescendo of misrepresentation, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole that the defeated president kept yelling into the biggest megaphone on planet Earth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos