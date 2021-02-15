How Hungary’s purchase of Chinese and Russian vaccines could undermine the EU

Hungary is due to receive 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine this week. The Chinese-made vaccine is the second jab that the Viktor Orbans government has ordered independently from the EU-wide procurement program, after Russians Sputnik-V. The Hungarian national regulator has approved the use of both vaccines, breaking with the authority of the European Medicines Agency, an option available to all EU countries but which no other has so far chosen to use.

Orban has claims that with Chinese and Russian vaccines, Hungary will be able to immunize 6.8 million people by early June, just under twice as many as would have been possible otherwise. Whether or not it is accurate, this claim highlights why his government has chosen to bypass European regulators and independently research more vaccines. It puts Hungary on track to do better than the EU’s current target of vaccinating 70% of adults by the end of the summer, closer to better performing countries like Israel and the UK.

Echoing Chinese reformist leader Deng Xiaoping, Orban mentionned last week: It doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice. Therefore, we use western and eastern vaccines. He also has critical the EU for its excessive focus on acquiring low-cost doses. For us, who are not Brussels bureaucrats but Hungarians … money is not unimportant, but secondary to life.

Orbans’ decision to order vaccines from Russia and China can hardly be separated from his long-standing Euroscepticism and willingness to turn a blind eye with Brussels on the rule of law and LGBT rights, such as the New Statesman has already reported. Hungary is a member of the so-called 17 + 1, a grouping of European countries launched in 2012 for China to engage with Central and Eastern Europe. While several members dispatched at a grouping meeting last week in what was seen as a snub to China, Orban addressed the meeting, slavishly crowding praise for President Xi Jinping.

Retaliation from Brussels, which warned Hungary in November against using the Russian vaccine, is unlikely, given the poor state of vaccine deployment in the EU. The balance of power has changed since last year, as it has become clear that the European Commission has agreed to terms with manufacturers which, so far, have led to too slow delivery of too low doses.

National politics will likely play a role as well. Elections are scheduled for next year and a recent opinion poll shows the Orbans Fidesz party to be at about the same level as the opposition, which plans to unite in one list for unseat the Prime Minister. (How stable a coalition of social-liberals, socialists and far-right would it be if it succeeded in forming a government is another question.)

For Democrats, most of the disputes between Hungary and the EU, whether over LGBT rights, migrants or the rule of law, are pretty clear. What differentiates the decision to order Chinese and Russian vaccines is that the Orbans are moving, which will ultimately result in more Hungarians being vaccinated faster than they otherwise would have been, seems a reasonable response to the deployment of stuttering in Brussels.

By bypassing the EMA, Hungarian regulators are taking a risk. But vaccinating too slowly is also a risk with proven costs. As international writer Jeremy Cliffe wrote in his column this month, being pro-European shouldn’t mean being blind to the reality that the rollout of vaccines in the EU is too slow.

If the Orbans decision results in more member states following Hungary’s lead and acting independently of the EU to obtain vaccines from other sources, including European geopolitical rivals, that would be an added nail in the coffin of the Joint EU Vaccine Supply Program, which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had wish to be remembered as a moving moment of unity and a European success. But the responsibility for the failure will lie with Brussels, not Budapest.

