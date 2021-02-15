Donald Trump topped Twitter on Presidents’ Day, even as Talk made a comeback





WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is kicked out … [+] supporters on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Participants at the rally lined the street on President’s Day to show their support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Nowhere was the national divide more evident than on social media platforms, notably Twitter, on this President’s Day. Even as Parler, the social media platform considered an alternative media for the conservatives, made its return on Monday, it was on Twitter that Donald Trump was the subject of some 60,000 tweets in the afternoon.

Talking, which was de-hosted by Amazon in January after users used the platform to plan and then celebrate the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, was back online.

Speak, the world’s leading social media platform for free speech with over 20 million users, today announces its official relaunch, based on sustainable and independent technology and not dependent on the so-called ‘Big Tech “for its operations,” the company said in a report.

“When Speak was taken offline in January by those who wanted to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to deliver on our promise to our deeply engaged community that we would come back stronger than ever,” Mark Meckler, Interim CEO of Parler, said in the announcement.

Meckler, who was installed as interim CEO, is the founder of the Tea Party Patriots movement, which was formed after President Barack Obama’s historic victory in 2008. Former Parler CEO John Matze has been fired from the company on January 29.

Twitter dominated by “Donald Trump”

On Twitter, there were apparently an equal number of posts on the social micro-blogging platform that showed support for the former president as well as those calling for his arrest. Both sides appeared to be under tension after Saturday’s Senate vote to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial.

There were clear Trump supporters who offered good wishes on Presidential Day, while others made it clear that they hoped Mr. Trump would run again in 2024.

The official Right Side Broadcasting Network (@RSBNetwork) social media account was among those posted, “Now happening in WPB: Hundreds erupt into ‘TRUMP’ chant as Donald Trump slowly walks by in procession.

Happy Presidents Day! “

The criticisms of the former president were also loud, and that includes actor / activist Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin)

Others have expressed their frustration and outrage. Among them was Senator Alex Padilla (@ AlexPadilla4Ca) who tweeted: “The best way to ensure accountability is to keep winning at the polls. It was deeply frustrating to witness the hypocrisy of 43 of my fellow Republicans in their failure to convict Donald Trump, despite clear evidence of guilt. But the truth always wins in the end. “

An interesting part of this story is that former President Trump has been largely absent from social media and, according to a report from the UK Sunday Times earlier this month, he would be happier to have given up on platforms.

Trump had been banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social platforms after the Jan.6 Capitol breach. Trump did not join Parler or Gab, another social network with a large right wing. It is therefore unclear whether Mr. Trump witnessed the outpouring of support, as well as the massive amount of condemnation on Twitter.

Good for Twitter

While Twitter may have banned the former president, it probably doesn’t mind Trump remaining in the spotlight on the platform.

“Social media makes money from people viewing ads and political talks generate a lot of traffic and engagement on the site,” said technology sector analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group.

“Monetary rewards therefore go against the grain in solving this problem,” Enderle added. “When companies need to balance their revenues and do the right thing, they often choose the highest income route over the ethical route. Fear of regulation has prompted these networks to try to act responsibly, but they are clearly in conflict and the only lasting solution will either have to come out of regulation or as a result of litigation. If these outcomes are to be avoided, the industry must collectively develop a stricter and more consistent set of rules that it will enforce and that governments deem sufficient, but that door closes and they may no longer have the time to achieve it. “

