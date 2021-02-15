Reaching Jokowi’s target, Anies says Jakarta’s greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by 26 percent





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan claims to have succeeded in lowering it greenhouse gas emissions or GES in the capital region by 26% in 2021. This achievement also succeeded in reaching the target set by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) last year. This was expressed by Anies enjoying the 2021 plant distribution program with high pollutant uptake capacity such as Tongue-in-Law, Sri Rejeki and Lili Perdamaian held by Perumda Sarana Jaya on Monday (2/15/2021). “I am grateful to Perumda Sarana Jaya for continuing to work together to achieve a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which have reached 26% this year,” Anies said in a written statement. Monday (2/15/2021). . Meanwhile, 171 packages of plants were donated to the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, residents of the Nuansa Kelapa Kelapa Residential Project with a DP 0 Rupiah of 450 packages, and environmental communities in Jakarta such as Protect Forests, Sustainable Indonesia, Jakarta Gardening, Kebun Pahlawan, Indonesia Indah Foundation, Rumah Bumi, the Pancoran Planting Movement community and the Melati Farmer Group with a total of 1,400 packages. “I hope that in the future this activity can be followed by all residents of DKI Jakarta so that the coverage spreads throughout the region,” he said. Previously, President Jokowi called for all regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to be implemented immediately. This was done in order to respect Indonesia’s cooperation on reducing greenhouse gas emissions with Norway. “We hope that the instrument that matters for funding includes incentives for stakeholders, we also need to see this and we need to ensure that carbon regulations have a significant impact on achieving the gas target. greenhouse effect of 26% by 2020 and 29% by 2030, ”Jokowi said. during the opening of a limited meeting on Continuing Cooperation to Reduce GHG Emissions for Indonesia – Norway and the Policy of the Carbon Economic Value Instrument at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (6/7 / 2020). Meanwhile, Sarana Jaya CEO Yoory C. Pinontoan said his party is committed to sustainable development in the DKI Jakarta region. This commitment, he said, is based on the mandate of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The 11th point, namely sustainable cities and communities, to create better living space for the citizens of Jakarta, starts with the projects we are in,” he said. quality content

