Kurdish opposition swept aside by Turkish arrests after Iraq killings





Turkish police arrested more than 700 people, including members of a pro-Kurdish political party, during operations against the PKK group after the murder of 13 Turkish captives in northern Iraq, the ministry said on Monday. inside. The Turkish government said on Sunday that fighters from the legally banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) executed police and military personnel, most of whom were arrested in 2015 and 2016. The killings took place during of a military operation. The 718 people detained in 40 provinces across the country on Monday included provincial and district presidents of the pro-Kurdish opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the third largest parliament, the ministry said. Opposition parties accused the government of acting too slowly to free the captives. The political fallout could raise the stakes in what analysts are calling efforts by ruling AK Party President Recep Tayyip Erdogans to create a wedge between the HDP and other opposition parties that cooperated in the 2019 municipal elections to postpone Erdogan’s defeats. Members of the HDP, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the Iyi Party said the government had failed to act even though it had previously raised the issue of captured Turks in parliament. Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, an HDP lawmaker, said negotiations had resulted in rescues in previous cases, but the government had not considered such an option this time around. There could have been a solution, but it happened due to the general policy of the government and the ruling parties, he told Reuters. They are not considering a solution or a peace at this time, so they have not attempted such an option. Erdogan dismissed the criticism and said on Monday that Ankara had worked very hard to save the captives. He said the last cross-border operation in Iraq, launched on February 10, had that goal. The Erdogans government, slipping in some opinion polls, accused the HDP of links with the PKK and repeatedly detained or arrested its members. He criticized the CHP for its work with the HDP. On Sunday, Erdogans’ communications director said on Twitter: PKK and HDP are one and the same. The HDP denies this and replied: No one can cleanse the blood and tears for which they are responsible by attacking the HDP. The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been waging an insurgency in southeastern Turkey, mainly Kurdish, since 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. Turkey’s recent fight against the PKK has increasingly focused on northern Iraq, where the group has its stronghold in the Qandil Mountains.







