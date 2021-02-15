Lara Trump for Senator Burr’s seat? Burr’s vote to condemn Donald Trump for refueling





U.S. Senator Richard Burr’s decision to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial may have hurt the outgoing senator while bolstering the profile of another member of the Trump family, according to Senator Lindsey Graham (R -SC).

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Graham said Burr’s decision made former President’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump a big favorite to win the 2022 Republican nomination to succeed Burr.

Trump has not said if she will run for the Senate seat, but the North Carolina native has reportedly considered.

NC GOP to vote on censure of Senator Burr after impeachment vote

“The biggest winner in this whole impeachment trial, I think, is Lara Trump,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday”. “My dear friend Richard Burr, whom I love and have been friends with for a long time, has just made Lara Trump almost the certain candidate for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she comes forward, and I would certainly be behind. her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party. “

Burr now faces censorship from the North Carolina Republican Party for his vote condemning the former president for the sole article inciting an insurgency on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of the charge because the 57-43 vote was below the two-thirds majority required for conviction.

An NCGOP vote on whether Burr will be censored is due to take place on Monday.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement on Saturday that Burrs voting to convict in a lawsuit he has declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.

