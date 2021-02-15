QAnon die-hard followers hang on to plot after Donald Trump acquits for the second time





QAnon’s steadfast followers continue to cling fervently to discredited conspiracy theory after former President Donald Trump’s second acquittal, with some saying it’s still part of the supposed plan to overthrow a secret cabal ruling the United States .

QAnon Telegram subscribers with thousands of followers praised the former White House occupant and did not appear shaken in their belief that Donald Trump would expose an international elite of Satan-worshiping cannibal pedophiles, despite the president Joe Biden now president.

The refuted QAnon conspiracy centered on an alleged high-level government official with Q authorization giving information to subscribers via “ Q drops ” that detailed how the supposed grand plan would come together.

Many former supporters have dropped the plot after the so-called ‘storm’ that would see arrests of Hollywood actors, top Democrats and government officials never materialized after Biden was sworn in as 46th president on January 20.

But many others continue to follow the plot and were elated that Trump dodged impeachment a second time when only seven Republicans sided with the Democrats in condemning him on Saturday. Democrats needed 10 more Republicans to pull off a successful conviction and bar Trump from running for office in 2024.

In an account of 40,000 subscribers littered with anti-Semitic messages, dozens of fans shared QAnon-inspired memes and posts that referenced Trump’s previous speeches and the outlandish claim that Q predicted Trump would be acquitted.

One follower said: “This plan is truly amazing. Not many people thought losing the election would be part of it. But now, as people realize, it will open avenues of revival in many directions.” It’s not another 4.-election year ‘takes on a whole new meaning. “

The followers of QAnon continue to cling to the conspiracy. In this photo, guests applaud President Donald Trump as he speaks at a rally to show his support for Ohio Republican Congressional Candidate Troy Balderson on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio Scott Olson / Staff / Getty

Another said: “Q time travels. There are no coincidences! Q does not predict that he travels and comes back and reports. He was 100% accurate on everything, he sees it. The truth . “

QAnon channels outside the United States also remain active in support of the plot and continue to repeat the movement’s mantra of sticking to the supposed plan.

A commentator on an Italian-language QAnon channel with nearly 30,000 subscribers said after Trump’s acquittal: “Whatever happens, trust the plan. We are on the safe side. WWG1WGA [where we go one we go all]. “

Others shared photoshopped images of Trump sitting in front of numerous display screens in Mar-a-Lago or standing in front of an American flag, claiming he was “still the president.”

The Anti-Defamation League described QAnon as “an amalgamation of both new and well-established theories, with marked undertones of anti-Semitism and xenophobia.”

He added: “QAnon adherents have been linked to acts of murder, violence, kidnapping and public unrest … While most QAnon believers are not violent and limit their involvement to prosecution. of the online conspiracy, a number of real-world events have come into being. the FBI warning. “

Fervent QAnon followers also saw their family ties sever as they continued to devote more time to the debunked conspiracy theory.

Danielle Marshall, who described her mother as a QAnon follower, described seeing her loved one sink deeper into the plot as “heartbreaking.”

She told CNN: “Sometimes you feel more disappointed, it’s so illogical and so extreme that anger doesn’t even sound like the right emotion. It’s heartbreaking, but there’s nothing I can do to bring it back to a place of reason. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos