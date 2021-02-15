China shouldn’t have the honor of hosting event: Chinese activist

China is due to host the Winter Olympics in 2022. Amid the ongoing debate over whether a communist regime, accused of committing genocide, atrocities, crimes and serious treaty violations international, deserves to host this prestigious sporting event, a Chinese human rights activist has in his item because the Washington Post explained why China does not deserve the honor of hosting the Olympic Games.

Recounting the countless atrocities committed by the dictatorial regime of the Communist Party of China over the years, Chinese human rights activist Teng Biao calls for the world at least this time to hold a Clean Olympics elsewhere.

Biao recalls what the Olympic Charter refers to, which he says repeatedly calls for a boycott of games hosted by China and other repressive regimes and has been discussed but never implemented.

Biao writes that in 1935, the Committee on Fair Play in Sports had questioned Nazi Germany about the organization of the 1936 Summer Olympics. The then United States Olympic Committee had supported the privileges of welcome from Germany saying that politics should not be mixed with sport. Despite being criticized and branded as Hitler’s propaganda windfall, America went on to support Germany’s right to host the Olympics.

The activist recalls that a similar question arose when Beijing prepared to host the 2008 Games. The human rights activist describes how China then led an oppressive initiative against ordinary people to to “clean up” the city to build advanced infrastructure. Biao writes that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime then arbitrarily razed houses and forcibly evicted people. Those who opposed were detained and tortured. Journalists who told the truth were jailed.

Here the activist recounts his personal life experience. He recounts how he and his friend Hu Jia were implicated by the government in 2008 for publishing an article titled The real China and the Olympics.

While Hu Jia was charged with inciting the subversion of state power and sentenced to three and a half years in prison, Bias recounts how his license to practice law was canceled, his passport confiscated and he was removed from a sidewalk by plainclothes police who detained and tortured him.

The Chinese activist further writes that others who signed a open letter hosted by Liu Xiaobo (who later won the Nobel Peace Prize) and Ding Zilin proposing that the Beijing Olympics slogan be revised to One World, One Dream, Equal Human Rights were either detained or imprisoned.

He recalls that despite all the calls for a boycott, China could not be stopped and went ahead to host the 2008 Games. “No country was boycotted, so even tens of thousands of prisoners of conscience have remained silent in prison and human rights lawyers like me have been placed under house arrest, ”Bias says.

Speaking about China’s double standard, the human rights activist writes that although from the outside, China has always tried to project itself as a progressive country that respects and guarantees fundamental freedoms, but from within it has always been extremely autocratic and repressive.

“Since 1949, the Chinese Constitution has guaranteed fundamental freedoms. The regime has signed numerous international human rights documents to deflect foreign criticism. In 1997, Beijing promised no change to Hong Kong for 50 years, ”however, it was all eye-washing, says the activist.

Additionally, Biao says that in 2015, when China was granted the right to host the 2022 Olympics, it cracked down on lawyers, journalists and activists across China. Since then, it has not only inflicted atrocities on indigenous lawyers, journalists and activists, but the Xi regime has transgressed dissidents even outside China’s borders. He closed non-governmental organizations, demolished Christian churches, Tibetan temples and Muslim mosques, persecuted, sometimes to death, believers in Falun Gong; and greatly increased its control over the media, the Internet, universities and publishers.

The activist adds that in late 2019, China covered up the covid-19 epidemic by imprisoning and silencing whistleblowers and journalists.

Drawing attention to the incessant incidents of atrocities and persecution under the CCP regime in China, Bias argues that the Chinese Communist Party has systematically rounded up millions of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in concentration camps in Xinjiang since 2017. There are credible reports of systematic rape, sexual abuse and torture, forced sterilization, forced marriage with the Han and separation of children from their parents.

Since 2009, more than 150 Tibetans have sacrificed themselves, calling for basic freedom and the return of the Dalai Lama. The regime sent 500,000 Tibetans to forced labor camps. Xi Jinping’s communist regime has also stopped teaching the Mongolian language in schools in Inner Mongolia.

He explains how President Xi Jinping centralized power and took all possible measures to ensure that he remains a dictator for life.

In saying this, Teng Biao says that in October, when he met the International Olympic Committee with representatives of more than 160 human rights organizations, he got the same response as the Olympic Committee. American of the time had given by supporting the hospitality privileges of Nazi Germany in 1935.

Biao says that while it would be wrong to deny athletes the opportunity to perform on the world stage, it would be criminal to bestow the honor of hosting the match, not once but twice, on a communist regime, who continually commits genocide. and violations of human rights and dignity. In saying this, the Chinese activist is urging the world to hold a Clean Olympics elsewhere.

It is relevant to note here that just last week, Canadian Olympic organizers said they would warn its athletes to refrain from openly criticizing China ahead of the Winter Games. The decision was made amid fears that Communist Party critics could be prosecuted under the draconian national security law. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said athletes were asked not to comment at least before the Games were held.

Over the years, more and more evidence has emerged of China’s human rights violation of the ethno-religious Uyghur minority group in Xinjiang. The concentration camps are the most extreme example of China’s inhumane policy against the Uyghurs. Uyghurs inside and outside the camps are exploited for cheap labor. Chinese authorities have subjected Uyghur women to massive sterilization or abortions. They are raped and persecuted and placed in camps if they resist.

The Chinese government says, however, that the camps are only vocational training centers. He justified the oppression in Xinjiang as an attempt to suppress terrorism and extremism emanating from the Uyghur separatist movement.