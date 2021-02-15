Philadelphia lawyers van der Veen and Brennan explain their ‘Dead Bang winner argument’ in Donald Trump impeachment trial – CBS Philly





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia attorneys who represented Donald Trump in his impeachment trial are back in Center City, celebrating the historic acquittal. Joe Holden of CBS3 spoke exclusively to Michael van der Veen and Bill Brennan about what it takes to win the case.

The former president’s main counsel was forced to take additional security measures.

A Philadelphia policeman passed by to inform van der Veen that he was responsible for keeping an eye out. The contractors installed surveillance cameras on a street pole.

Philadelphia defense attorneys’ gig as former President Trump’s lead lawyer has earned him death threats.

“Well the client hired my company,” said van der Veen.

The client is Trump. And van der Veen and attorney Bill Brennan said there was no pressure to push the stolen election story.

“We never got a call from the customer saying to do this or not to do that. We understood what the defense was, ”said van der Veen.

“If this issue, the stolen election, was even brought up, I was absent,” Brennan said.

“We understood what defense was, fully constitutional defenses, due process, the First Amendment, we agreed with them, we also spanked them,” van der Veen said.

The former president was acquitted on Saturday in his impeachment trial over the Capitol uprising. The defense team have had eight days in what they say is warp gear preparation.

“He was a client who needed representation,” said Brennan.

Van der Veen says the test result was the result of a winning argument.

But suspended in the air was his closing argument and a curious pronunciation of “Phillydelphia”.

“Phillydelphia is something I say often, it’s actually a point of prayer. Often times I’ll pronounce something different to make an effective point, ”said van der Veen. “The people in my office or my kids will tell you that I always talk about Phillydelphia.”

“That’s right. It’s because he’s from New England and I’m from Kensington, and I say Philadelphia,” Brennan said.

Brennan and van der Veen say things will calm down eventually. Van der Veen’s schedule is pretty busy, he has an upcoming trial at the Criminal Justice Center in a few weeks.

