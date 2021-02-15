There are former directors of Wamenkes and BPJS TK among good candidates for the post of CEO of BPJS Kesehatan





DRAWING. The agent takes the documents belonging to BPJS Health participants. BETWEEN PHOTOS / Nova Wahyudi / nz

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. BPJS Watch noted that there were two strong names to serve as the executive chairman of the social security administration body (BPJS) for health. The first strong candidate is former Deputy Health Minister Ali Ghufron Mukti. Meanwhile, Evi Afiatin, CFO of BPJS Ketenagakerjaan, is another strong candidate. “Evi has the potential to become the CEO even though he is exposed to the current BPJS Ketenagakerjaan problem, although he is still a witness and Ali Ghufron is also quite capable,” said Timboel Siregar, coordinator of the advocacy of BPJS Watch. Currently, there are 16 candidates for director positions submitted by the selection committee to President Joko Widodo. Later, the directors will be elected directly by Jokowi. The two strong candidates are considered to have the ability to solve the problems that exist in BPJS Kesehatan. There are three main issues in the implementation of BPJS Kesehatan. Also read: The election of the BPJS board of directors is under the authority of the president, DJSN selects the committee to select “There are three issues at BPJS Kesehatan, namely membership, services and funding,” explained Timboel. Currently, BPJS Kesehatan funding has shown a recovery by recording a surplus. This needs to be improved in the future. Timboel also encouraged the new CEO of BPJS Kesehatan to encourage the use of excise benefits on cigarettes. The reason is that currently, the excise duties on cigarettes used for BPJS Kesehatan are still in small amounts. Here are the total names of the directors of BPJS Kesehatan: 1. Lily Kresnowati

2. Edwin Aristiawan

3. Ali Ghufron Mukti

4. Yulherina

5.Afiatin house

6. David Wake Up

7. Mahlil Ruby

8. Mr. Yani

9. Andi Afdal

10. Albertus Kurniadi

11. Mundiharmo

12. Arief Witjaksono Juwono Putro

13. Ari Dwi Aryani

14. Eddy Sulistijanto

15. Fachrurrazi

16. Fadlul Imansyah



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi

