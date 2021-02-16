PM Modi to dedicate two TN oil and gas projects to nation – The New Indian Express





By Express press service CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi gas pipeline and gasoline desulfurization unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation on Wednesday. He will also lay the foundations for the Cauvery Basin refinery in Nagapattinam. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel, as well as other Members of Parliament will also participate by video conference. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited Managing Director (in charge) Rajeev Ailawadi, SS Sawant, Director, Southern Region Pipelines, Indian Oil Corporation and Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation (TN State) P Jayadevan said at a conference press release Monday. The event marks another milestone towards Aatmanirbharta Energy. Ramanathapuram – The Thoothukudi section (143 km) of the Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Pondicherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Thoothukudi (ETBPNMTPL) pipeline will be laid at Rs 700 crore. The gasoline desulfurization unit at CPCL, Manali was built at around Rs 500 crore. The gasoline desulphurization unit at the Manali CPCL refinery will produce environmentally friendly low sulfur (less than 8 ppm) gasoline, which will reduce emissions. The base refinery with a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year is to be set up in Nagapattinam by a joint venture between Indian Oil and CPCL at an estimated cost of Rs 31,500 crore. It will produce Motor Spirit and Diesel meeting BS-VI specifications and polypropylene as a value-added product. These projects would generate substantial socio-economic benefits and contribute to the development of various means of transport and communication, as well as educational establishments. How it works

The pipeline will use gas from ONGC Gas fields and deliver native natural gas as feedstock to Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC) in Thoothukudi.

Tirupur: Two children tested positive for dengue fever in Tirupur on Monday morning. According to a source from the health department, two children – a one year old boy from Kangeyam and a two year old girl from Ganapathipalayam – have tested positive for dengue. The two children were admitted to a private hospital in Kangeyam. Sources said the two children were stable. The houses of the localities were fumigated.

