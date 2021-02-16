Opinion | Trump can be done, but Trumpism is the future of the GOP





When this distinguished group of House Directors met on January 15 to deliver the articles of impeachment, they were told they could not be received because Mitch McConnell had closed the Senate and was going to keep closed until the inauguration, Pelosi asserted, his mask not obscuring his fury. She argued that even if it was not constitutionally relevant, McConnell could have started the trial the next day while Trump was still in office.

I was waiting for a journalist to ask: Madam President, since you believe it is constitutional to remove and try a President who has left office, why did the House not conduct a full investigation, as you say, should be done with a 9/11 style board? Why haven’t you spent weeks or months interviewing witnesses and building a case, instead of rushing an instant arraignment? Why is the Senate taking the heat for not doing things that should have happened in the House?

It would have been instructive to hear her explain how an indictment on January 13, leading to the opening of a trial, had it been successful, on January 16, based on an event that occurred just 10 days over early, would have represented justice. Unhappy motorists accused of speeding enjoy more due process in small town traffic courts.

As many media outlets carry water for Pelosi and excoriate senators who voted for acquittal, the most likely legacy will be shame for those who voted for conviction despite such a complicated process. But the acquittal notwithstanding, Trump is finished, as he should be after refusing to accept defeat and fanning the flames of an emotional crowd. No congressional action was necessary. He disqualified himself from leading the GOP, let alone being a serious candidate for the job again.

Contrary to predictions, the faithful of Trumps will let him go. After a recent Frank Luntz poll found that 91% of Trump’s voters said, even after the Capitol riot, that they would vote for him again, analysts were in awe of Trumps who continued to dominate. To me, the results mean that Trump has already lost almost 7 million voters since the election. This kind of attrition will continue.

But while Trump is gone, Trumpism is the future of the GOP. There are no serious competitors. The moderates and the Blues were represented, at least symbolically, by the Lincoln Project, which imploded. No problem. Even after losses in Georgia, Republicans control half of the Senate. The party has made surprising revivals in the House and is set to win it in 2022. Republicans have won majorities in more state legislatures after already controlling most of them. In a once solidly blue West Virginia, Republicans have just emerged as the dominant party among registered voters for the first time in decades.

All across America, it’s a safe bet that most Republicans elected or registered since 2016 are Trump’s henchmen. There are millions of Trump-led Americans who will remain politically active, with or without him. Of course, the vast majority of them are not insurgents, condemning violence from left or right. They are hardly members of a sect requiring deprogramming, as some have suggested with dread. They are just Americans.

What is Trumpism without Trump? It’s an emphasis on individual freedoms, a belief in energy independence through deregulation, an approach to America’s foreign policy first, a dedication to securing borders, a crackdown on the awakening of the culture of cancellation (in a surprising alliance with France) and the kind of unapologetic embrace of the values ​​of God and of the Country that are guaranteed to fuel cultural wars for years to come.

Many will compete for the role of flag bearer for Trumpisms, because despite the acquittal, the end of the impeachment trial closes the door on Trump himself. But anyone who is tempted to breathe a sigh of relief at his political demise should consider that his movement is still emerging, and perhaps not expire so soon.

