Strong as an ox. Not. »MercatorNet

China celebrates the Year of the Ox. In a Chinese New Year message, President Xi Jinping said, “In Chinese culture, the beef is a symbol of diligence, dedication, effort and strength. We must promote the spirit of the ox in the service of people, by promoting innovative development and by working tirelessly. .

What a great idea! If only the boys of the Middle Kingdom would listen.

The Chinese Ministry of Education complains that the new generation has lost their yang spirit, their masculinity. Others call them noodles, soft as dough, mutton and physically weak. There is a widespread belief that the one-child policy has resulted in a generation of pampered children

The New York Times reports that Chinese government officials believe boys are getting more and more effeminate and want to toughen them up. The hashtags denouncing a crisis in boys’ education have generated billions of views on Weibo.

Senior education officials talk about effeminacy. There is a public derision of the fresh little meats, the skinny, yellowish stereotype of a male pop star. A comment from Weibo asks if effeminate men can defend their country when an outside invasion looms. But that seems rather unnecessary. Effeminacy invites a thousand voices in a sharp condemnation of the patriarchy, albeit in a communist variant.

Strength is the real problem. We live in a world that longs to be pampered. It is as much a crisis in the West as in China. Angela Duckworths Book Squeakand Carol Dwecks Mentality focus on this very issue.

Aristotle’s reference for strength in his treatise Ethics in Nicomaque was a will to give life for a good reason. Who now thinks this way?

Behind a street sign where I live in Melbourne, a discreet sticker asks passers-by: what would you die for? It’s a provocative question: We are further from death than at any time in human history. The children of the baby boomer generation knew that their fathers risked everything in the tragedy of World War II. But most of us did not see our fathers in such a situation.

Maternal mortality is another litmus test: Australian women now suffer five deaths per 100,000 births. Death in childbirth is perhaps 50 to 60 times less likely for a mother in Australia today than in 1900, almost 1,500 times less likely than in 2020 Sierra Leone, when the numbers are adjusted for average births in the life of a woman. Maternal mortality in China fell from 80 per 100,000 live births in 1991 to 18.3 per 100,000 live births in 2018.

Despite the ever-present possibility of accident or illness, people in developed countries no longer fear premature death. The life expectancy at birth for males in Australia in 1900 was 38.9; now it is 83.5. The equivalent figures for China are around 32 and 77.

I focus on war and maternal mortality because soldiers and mothers a century ago had some idea of ​​the risks involved – yet soldiers still enrolled, mothers still choose to have children. Two of Jane Austens’ sisters-in-law have died in childbirth. Life choices seldom have such deadly results these days. Dying for others has become a metaphor.

There is a danger that we adults set such a weakened example for children that our greatest sacrifice is no more deadly than raising the alarm sooner or speaking calmly to a difficult customer.

China and the West don’t have a crisis of courage because we don’t have world wars, nor because women are more secure, but because we have forgotten the meaning of strength. The essence of this virtue is not just physical endurance, but doing difficult things for a good reason, being prepared to live for the others. No time spent in a boxing ring, in a trench, or in a workroom can build strength in this full sense. The motive is crucial.

The famous medieval philosopher and theologian Thomas Aquinas classified the force as one of the four without it, we of character, with habits of temperance, justice and prudence.

By the first two, we manage our emotional lives. Every modern psychology text emphasizes that the avoidance of pain and the pursuit of pleasure are the two basic appetites forming the motivation system. Strength is the habit of avoiding pain as long as it is good for us. When necessary, we clench our teeth and face it, manly or feminine. Temperance is the habit of seeking pleasure only to the extent that it is good for us. When we develop these habits, we are empowered to live enriched by emotions, feelings and appetites, but without allowing them to dominate us.

Intellect and will also need their proper development habits. Prudence, the chariot driver of virtues, is the habit of the intellect to set the right goals for our actions so that we actually exercise courage and temperance rather than self-indulgence. And justice is the habit of always choosing the path that best meets our duties towards others.

Strength allows us to focus on the needs of others and on idealistic causes, and move away from self-indulgence. A child without courage will inevitably be faced with life selfishly and disappoint others.

And what are the causes?

A street decorated with beef-themed statues for Chinese Lunar New Year in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province. (Xinhua / Yang Qing)

Chinese officials mention the feminization of the teaching service, but the truth is closer to home.

Aristotle insisted that parents should help children endure whatever can be endured. At first it may seem heartless – but remember we raise children to run their own lives, and childhood is the perfect time to condition our appetites and emotions. A child who can obey his parents will obey his own reason when he is older, writes Aristotle.

A strategy for building strength must include developing a habit of doing physically demanding things. Bike rides and family hikes can help with responsibility for daily jobs and schedules certainly do. A parent wisely told me the rule in his house: if he’s old enough to walk, he’s old enough to vacuum.

Children learn from instructions but basically from example. This brings us back to the current concern of the Chinese about their boys. Chinese fathers are not part of the game. Chinese boys suffer like a hungry father as has been documented in studies such as David Blankenhorns America without a father, first published 25 years ago.

According to a survey by the China Youth Research Center, when asked who can understand and comfort you best when you are in a bad mood? only 10% of children chose their father, in 4th place; In your free time, who do you spend the most time with? only 6.9% of children chose the father in fifth place; when asked, who respects you the most and makes you feel confident? only 15.5% of the children chose the father, ranked 4th; and When you are asked the secret of your heart, who do you want to tell the most? only 8.5% of children chose their father, ranking 4th.

Rather than challenging young people with the question Why would you die? let’s ask What will you use your courage for?

Will you use it, in a tragic personal indulgence, to seek pleasure, power, or possessions? Or will you use your courage to serve ideals beyond yourself? You will only do this if you are used to justice. Only if you realize that each of our actions affects others in one way or another and that every choice we make must be underpinned by a deep love for our fellow human beings. Without the example of devoted fathers (and mothers, especially for daughters), where can children learn this?

Children born in the year of the Ox, we are told, will be stable and reliable and will know how to work hard. It’s a good year for the Chinese Ministry of Education to rethink its advice for parents.