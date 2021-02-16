



President: Synergy and strength of Indonesian national armed forces are key to resolving pandemic GENERAL | 15 Feb 2021 18:42:26 The TNI Polri meeting was attended by the ranks of East Java Forkopimda at the East Java Police Headquarters. Photo: Bagpen AAL for East Java Kominfo Jatim press room – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a special presentation at the TNI and Polri (Rapim) leaders meeting on Monday (2/15/2021). During this meeting, Jokowi placed particular emphasis on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which has been raging in Indonesia for almost a year. “The synergy and solidity of the National Police and the National Police are the keys to the success of the comprehensive response to Covid-19. Moreover, this propensity also supports the national economic recovery in 2021. Synergy and solidity are of course to maintain national unity and integrity towards an advanced Indonesia, ”said the president. The meeting was chaired by Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto and the Chief of the National Police, General Pol Listyo Sigit. The meeting was also attended by Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, Chief of Naval Staff (Kasal), General Andika Perkasa, Chief of Army Staff (Kasad) and Marshal TNI Fadjar Prasetyo. The ranks of East Java Forkopimda also joined via a virtual connection from East Java Police Headquarters. Also take the course from Rapim, including Pangdam V Brawijaya, Major General Suharyanto, Chief Inspector General of East Java Regional Police Nico Afinta, Pangarmada II reporter Laksda TNI ING Sudih and Governor AAL Laksda TNI Tunggul Suropati. Also present were Dankodiclatal, Danpuspenerbal, Danlantamal V, Danpasmar 2, Kasgartap lll / Sby and Danrem 084 Bhaskara Jaya. The TNI commander and the police chief provide training on TNI policies and strategies to strengthen the synergy between TNI and Polri. In particular, they also placed emphasis on efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and national economic recovery. During this meeting, the participants also received a briefing from the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The presentation was made regarding the synergy of the Ministry of Health in the plenary response to Covid-19 to create a healthy Indonesia in 2021. BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati also made the presentation. The Chairman of the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission, Ahmad Taufan Damanik, highlighted the strategic issue of human rights. In addition, the challenges of respecting human rights in the implementation of TNI’s and Polri’s obligations were also a discussion he conveyed. (afr / n)

