World needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency, says Boris Johnson





LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday (February 15) that world powers should conclude a global pandemic treaty to ensure adequate transparency after the outbreak of the new coronavirus that originated in China. Johnson has said he would like a global pandemic treaty in which countries agree to share data, as the British and the United States worry about the access given to a World Health Organization mission. health (WHO) in China.

READ: WHO mission in China fails to find source of coronavirus Asked by Reuters about any action he wanted to improve transparency, Johnson said: "I think what the world needs to see is general agreement on how we are tracking data surrounding zoonotic pandemics … and we want a joint agreement on transparency. " "I think one of the compelling ideas we've seen in recent months has been a proposal for a global pandemic treaty, so signatory countries make sure they provide all the data they have and that we can access the down from what happened and stop it happening again, "he said at a press conference. "It's the right thing to do."

READ: UK Prime Minister Johnson wants 'cautious but irreversible' path out of COVID-19 lockdown European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter that he welcomed Boris Johnson's "support to work together on a pandemic treaty to improve global preparedness, resilience and recovery." As part of Britain's presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, Johnson wants to lead efforts on a comprehensive approach to pandemics, including an early warning system. But a statement the weekend before the G7 leaders' call on Friday did not go into detail on a transparency treaty. The COVID-19 outbreak, which was first detected in China in late 2019, has killed 2.4 million people, tips the world economy into its worst peacetime crisis since the Great Depression and devastates the normal life of billions of people.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday said he shared US concerns about the level of access granted to a WHO COVID-19 fact-finding mission to China, while Johnson said he supported US President Joe Biden in the need for more data on the investigation. READ: China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on first COVID-19 cases: investigator READ: China responds to US claims of lack of transparency into COVID-19 investigation Asked by Reuters about who he held responsible for any lack of transparency about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said: "I think it's pretty obvious that most of the evidence seems to indicate that the disease originated from Wuhan. " "Therefore, I think we all need to see as much as possible how this could have happened, the zoonotic questions that people are asking. I think we need as much data as possible," he said.

