Erdogan accuses the United States of siding with terrorists after the death of the Turks in Iraq | Voice of America

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the United States, another NATO ally, of supporting terrorists following the deaths of 13 Turks kidnapped in northern Iraq. He also said that an American statement on the killings, which Ankara attributed to Kurdish militants, was a joke.

“You [the U.S.] said you don’t support the terrorists when in fact you are on their side and behind them, ”Erdogan said Monday in comments to supporters. By terrorists, he was referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging an insurgency for decades. in the interior of south-eastern Turkey.

Erdogan spoke a day after a spokesperson for the US State Department said in a statement that if the reports of the deaths of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest terms. The United States, the European Union and Turkey consider the PKK to be a terrorist organization.



FILE – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Later Monday, the spokesperson said in another statement that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken by telephone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. The statement read in part: The secretary expressed his condolences for the death of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our opinion that the PKK terrorists bear the responsibility.



DOSSIER – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it had summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to express “in the strongest terms” Ankara’s displeasure at Washington’s refusal to accept. immediately the Turkish version of events.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that the bodies were found in the Gara area near the Turkish-Iraqi border during an operation against the PKK in which Turkish forces killed 48 activists. The bodies were found in a cave complex.

A statement on a PKK website said it was holding prisoners of war, including Turkish intelligence, police and military, and that they had been killed as a result of the fighting.

Analysts say the diplomatic dispute between NATO allies highlights simmering tension over Washington’s support for the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia, in its war against Islamic State. Ankara accuses the YPG of being affiliated with the PKK.

“Fighting the PKK has become the main occupation of the Turkish army,” said professor of international relations Serhat Guvenc of Kadir Has University in Istanbul. About 40,000 people died in the PKK’s struggle for greater minority rights in Turkey.

Washington maintains that the YPG is separate from the PKK, but Ankara is asking the US administration to decide its loyalty.

“The United States must make a final decision. If it continues with the PKK in the region [Syria] or with Turkey, it is a most difficult question, ”said Turkish presidential adviser Mesut Casin, who is also at Yeditepe University in Istanbul.

Ankara is worried about US President Joe Biden’s stance towards the YPG, according to analyst Guvenc. Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama, whose administration made the decision to militarily support the YPG against the Islamic State group.

“We see that many of these people in the Obama team will be part of the new administration in foreign and military positions that support YPG policy,” Guvenc said. “This must be a source of major concern for Ankara. They will be dealing with people they don’t like. Like this special envoy McGurk, his appointment has sent a very strong signal of what is in sight.”



FILE – Brett McGurk, then President Barack Obama’s envoy to the US-led coalition against Islamic State

Guvenc was referring to Brett McGurk, who served as Special Envoy for Syria under the Obama administration. Cavusoglu accused McGurk of being a supporter of the PKK in the region.

McGurk is now the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

Some observers note that since Biden won the election in November, he has yet to speak with Erdogan, a sign of the complexity and complexity of the bilateral relationship.

“It is difficult to see how either side will get around this minefield,” said former Turkish diplomat Aydin Selcen, who served in Washington. He added: “Corporate transactionalism is the new buzzword to describe and predict the Biden administration’s approach to Turkey.”

Analysts point out that Erdogan is renowned for balancing fiery rhetoric with pragmatism and transactionalism. But the Turkish president said on Monday that relations with his NATO allies have reached a critical point.

“After that, there are two options. Either act with Turkey without ifs and buts, without a doubt, or she will be a partner in every murder and bloodshed,” he said. “The terrorist organization on our doorstep, on our borders, is killing innocent people.”