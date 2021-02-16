Red Force prepares 254 to win against Pride – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com





Posted on February 15, 2021

Posted on February 15, 2021

Justin Greaves collects points offside in his best score of 62. (Photo courtesy of CWI Media / Philip Spooner)

ST JOHNS Led by half centuries of Justin Greaves, Jonathan Carter and Roston Chase, Barbados Pride saw Trinidad & Tobago Red Force 254 win their West Indies Super50 Cup match at Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (VRCG) today in Antigua .

Greaves had the high score of 62 of 81 balls, Chase backed with a run-a-ball 56 and Carter on 56 of 70 balls. The pride, batting, reached 253 for nine of their 50 overs allocation.

Pride started the last 10 rounds of his innings with 192 for three, but Red Force captain Kieron Pollard, bowling at his uncomplicated average pace, notched a career-best-five for 17 out of three times to be the choice of bowlers.

Greaves gave a stable start to the heats, sharing strong partnerships with Zachary McCaskie and Shamarh Brooks before being sent back to 25th and Pride reached halfway on 106 for three.

Chase came into the precinct and shared 103 for the fourth wicket with left-hander Carter, interspersing periods of steady build-up of runs with limits to take the Pride past 200.

The usual late charge for Pride suffered a setback, when Carter was caught inside the long-time limit of left arm spinner Akeal Hosein after a height training in the 43rd.

But the Prides’ latest adventure went off the rails, when Pollard won Chase, captain Jason Holder and southpaw Dominic Drakes in the space of four balls in the 48th before taking on Ashley Nurse and Tevyn Walcott in the final.

Pride has made a change to his roster from the previous game with left arm stimulator Drakes replacing compatriot Akeem Jordan.

Red Force made two changes with opener Kjorn Ottley and versatile leg-spin bowler Imran Khan replacing batsmen Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo.

The Barbados squad collapsed to win in their first two matches, first by 56 points under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method against current leaders Guyana Jaguars in their rain-scarred opening game Last Monday at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG). They also lost two days later to home team The Leeward Hurricanes by four wickets.

Conversely, Red Force won its first two matches convincingly, toppling the Jamaican Scorpions by five wickets last Thursday at VRCG before ruling the Windward Islands volcanoes out of four wickets two days ago at the CCG.

Pride is currently fifth in the scoreless standings and Red Force has eight points, like the Jaguars, but they are second in the table due to a lower net run rate. (AR)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos