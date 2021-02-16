PM rejects proposed fuel price hike





ISLAMABAD: To come to the aid of the population, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected the proposed increase in petroleum products by Ogra.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed an increase of Rs 14.07 per liter of gasoline, Rs 13.61 per liter of high speed diesel, Rs 10.79 per liter of kerosene and Rs 7.43 per liter of light diesel, says the Prime Minister. Office.

He noted that in the interest of public welfare, the prime minister did not approve the proposal. The government will spare no effort to provide assistance to the people, said Imran Khan.

At the same time, Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the promotion of education, the use of technology in the education system and qualified education.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Education Secretary Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Foreign Secretary, Information Technology Secretary, NITB Chairman, NAVTTC Chairman and experts from the private sector attended the meeting.

Shafqat briefed the meeting on the education system reforms by the Ministry of Education, the initiatives related to distance education during the Corona outbreak and the launch of pilot projects in the use of technology, projects “Skills for All” across the country.

He briefed the meeting on the progress of various projects related to start-up, digital literacy and promotion of the knowledge economy.

The minister said steps have been taken to educate out-of-school children, especially girls, in backward areas, train 50,000 young people in artificial intelligence and other modern sciences under the Skilled Pakistan program, create a National Council for the accreditation of skills and international organizations.

Giving a detailed briefing on the national curriculum for various kinds of science and skills in vocational institutions, he said the Ministry of Education is formulating Pakistan Education Policy 2021.

The policy focuses on equal opportunities and easy access to quality education, the promotion of modern sciences and the provision of education and skills suited to employment opportunities.

Dr Ata-ur-Rehman addressed the meeting with various suggestions regarding the use of technology for the promotion of education in the country, accreditation of international institutions, capacity building of teachers, promotion of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other modern sciences in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that unfortunately no attention had been paid to the education sector in the past.

He said that a large majority of the country’s population is made up of young people and their potential can only be realized if they have an equal chance to acquire modern knowledge.

The technological revolution is only possible if we equip our young people with an education system adapted to the changing times and modern requirements, he said.

He reiterated the federal government’s commitment to take all possible measures to promote education and said education was the government’s top priority.

The Prime Minister ordered that the proposed education policy be finalized as soon as possible and that a comprehensive roadmap for the promotion of education in accordance with modern requirements be formulated in consultation with all provincial governments and stakeholders.

