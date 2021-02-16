‘Dumbest thing I could have done’





The Wrap

A second Britney Spears documentary in the works, this time on Netflix

Another non-fictional Britney Spears film hoping to compete with popular Hulu Framing documentary Britney Spears, as Netflix works on its own project on the pop star. According to Bloomberg, filmmaker Erin Lee Carr is directing her own non-fiction film about Spears for Netflix, a project that began before Framing Britney Spears debut earlier this month. Carr is known for directing the Netflix miniseries How to Fix a Drug Scandal and the HBO documentary Heart of Gold on the scandal surrounding doctor Larry Nassar and the US Olympic gymnast team. No further details were available on the specific goal of the Netflixs project, which Bloomberg says is not complete and has no release date. Netflix and Carr’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also Read: Britney Spears’ Father Turns Down Offer for Sole Control of Singer Investments Coaching Britney Spears, who is from The New York Times and FX, focused on pop star tutelage controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, as well as the Free Britney movement surrounding her battle at court. But the documentary also highlights how the media has been obsessed with Spears for years and the often misogynistic narratives in the coverage that followed it. Attention to the documentary even led Justin Timberlake, who had once dated Spears, to apologize to her and Janet Jackson for how he benefited from a system that tolerates misogyny and racism. It wouldn’t be the first time Netflix and Hulu have gone to war over animated documentaries. The two streamers released documentary films about the Fyre festival days apart, Fyre and Fyre Fraud, both from 2019 on the 2017 music festival gone terribly wrong. The filmmakers even engaged in a war of words over the two documentaries, with one filmmaker accusing the others of paying Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland $ 250,000 for an interview. And of course, there is a gold rush right now on several documentaries and storytelling projects all centered around GameStop and how a group of Reddit traders on r / WallStreetBets made waves in the stock market earlier this year. Read the Original Story A second Britney Spears documentary in the works, this time on Netflix At TheWrap

