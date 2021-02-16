Awesome! Jokowi to introduce SWF Board of Directors





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will present today Tuesday (2/16/2021) the composition of the supervisory board and the board of directors of the Investment Management Institute (LP) or the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) ). Based on the information compiled, on Tuesday (2/16/2021), Jokowi will present the membership structure of LPI’s Supervisory Board and Board of Directors at Merdeka Palace, the presidential palace complex, in Jakarta. According to a CNBC Indonesia source in government circles, PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI) Managing Chairman RidhaDM Wirakusumah will be introduced today by Jokowi as the Managing Chairman of IPV.

“Yes [Ridha Wirakusumah] The general manager of LPI, ”the source said in a conversation with CNBC Indonesia. Based on CNBC Indonesia’s survey, the name of the board of directors of Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is as follows: – Ridha DM Wirakusumah (Managing Director of PT Bank Permata Tbk / BNLI) as CEO – Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja (CEO of Creador) as board of directors – Eddy Porwanto (former Finance Director of PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk / GIAA, and Director of PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk / DOID), as Board of Directors – Marita Alisjahbana (Country Risk Manager Indonesia Citi) as board of directors – Arief Budiman (former CFO of Pertamina) as board of directors President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) previously installed the Supervisory Board Membership Structure of the Investment Management Board (LPI) at the State Palace, the presidential palace complex, in Jakarta. The inauguration of LPI’s supervisory board took place at the State Palace, presidential palace complex, in Jakarta on Wednesday (1/27/2021). The inauguration procession is carried out by strictly applying sanitary protocols. Here is the composition of the members of the supervisory board of LPI: Minister of Finance as President simultaneously Member

Minister of Public Enterprises as Chairman and Member

Darwin Cyril Noerhadi as a member of the 2021 – 2026 department

Yozua Makes as a member of the 2021-2025 department

Hariyanto as a member of the 2021 – 2024 mandate. Marves’ coordinating minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said the board of directors of LPI or SWFini would indeed be announced later this week. Hopefully this week or next week we can announce who the BoD (board / board) will take care of the investment authority, ”Luhut said at the Mandiri Investment Forum 2021, Wednesday (3/2/2021). The government has decided to put the initial capital of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) of IDR 75 trillion, of which IDR 15 trillion comes from the 2020 state budget and the remaining IDR 60 trillion will be in stock. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



