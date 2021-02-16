U.S. reshaping Chinese politics: the Tribune India

Manoj Joshi

Emeritus Member, Observer Research Foundation

Slowly and systematically, the Biden administration is shaping its Chinese policy. Unlike Trump’s haphazard, though sometimes effective, policies, the new administration goes about it methodically, setting up task forces, task forces, and consultative processes to make sure it gets it right. correctly. He has already assembled a formidable team of Chinese experts to lead his National Security Council.

This consultation does not only take place within the administration and with experts. The two-hour conversation between Biden and Xi Jinping is an indicator of the gravity of the process. Biden bragged about spending more time with Xi than any other world leader. As vice president, he had 24 to 25 hours of private meetings, and the two traveled more than 25,000 km together in China. But in his conversation last week, Biden was on the verge of defining the boundaries of a renewed “ friendship ”.

According to the White House reading, “ President Biden underscored his fundamental concern over Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and the growing actions more assertive in the region, including towards Taiwan. ” But the reading also noted that the two leaders discussed the pandemic, climate change and nuclear proliferation, saying they were also looking to identify potential areas of engagement.

Previously, State Councilor Yang Jichei had had a conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Yang, who was previously foreign minister, is now office director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the body that makes China’s foreign policy. As Yang has drawn the line in the sand on issues such as Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, Blinken has made it clear that the United States will hold China accountable for its efforts to threaten the stability of the Indo-Pacific. , including across the Taiwan Strait, and it undermines the international rules-based system ”.

It is clear that the new American policy towards China is characterized by engagement, competition and cooperation. As Blinken said in an interview with CNN, the processes require the United States to deal with China from a position of strength. This is not coincidental rhetoric, but the end product of an interdependent policy that involves action in the field of national industrial policy, cooperation with allies and a change of military position. The Biden team acknowledges that it was his predecessor, the Trump administration, who identified the importance of strategic competition with China. But Trump’s approach was erratic, as evidenced by the Phase I trade deal that was reached between the two countries in January 2020.

One of the main flaws in the Trump approach was that it ignored the strength America derives from its allies and the need for its leadership role in a range of areas from climate change to global health issues.

Biden’s approach to China will focus on an effort to rebuild America’s industrial base through strategic investments in R&D, as well as structural reforms to ensure that no American is left behind. The administration will seek to invest in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new materials and clean energy, as well as improving the quality of its workers to serve these industries.

For starters, the administration will keep the Trump tariffs, but will likely be ready after a review to negotiate with the Chinese about them. Additionally, there will likely be much more systematic coordination with allies like Canada, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Alliances will be a key area in America’s strategic competition with China. Team Biden will have to work hard to convince them that the United States is ready to take a leadership role again, whether in Europe versus Russia or in the Western Pacific with China. The Trump administration’s handling of alliances has left a trace of suspicion that the United States is unwilling or unable to play a meaningful role outside of its own immediate region. His shameful handling of the Covid pandemic has only compounded this concern.

The administration has been particularly careful to identify the Indo-Pacific as a priority region. The Indo-Pacific team led by Kurt Campbell is the largest regional team in the National Security Council with a generous contingent of Indian Americans at leadership levels.

Biden himself stressed the importance he attaches to Quad during his phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi last week. The US reading noted that the two leaders agreed to “pursue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific” as well as for a “stronger regional architecture through the Quad”.

To underscore the importance of China in his scheme of things, the president took advantage of a visit to the Pentagon last week to announce a review of the US strategy on China, which will examine key areas, including intelligence, technology and US deployment in the region. This task will be carried out by a task force of 15 people led by Ely Ratner, a renowned Chinese specialist, and is expected to make its recommendations in four months.

Needless to say, all of these plans usually come with a new administration. What sets them apart is their interdependence. Thus, if the United States is not able to turn its economy around and heal the domestic political divisions within the country, its ambitious goal of undertaking intense strategic competition with China will be doomed.

It is fully understood that we are now at an inflection point in a contest that will shape the nature of the emerging world order.