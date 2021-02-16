Maryam Nawaz urges people at Wazirabad rally





ANI | Updated: February 16, 2021 04:05 AM IST

Wazirabad [Pakistan], Feb. 16 (ANI): Hitting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz urged “selectors” not to subject the country to the current trials in leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again comes to power. “The country is exhausted but my dear selectors, don’t do that with Pakistan again … I feel bad when people hurt the selectors because after all, the institution is ours,” Nawaz said at the time. of an electoral rally in Wazirabad. She added: “I tell the police and administration in Wazirabad […] I know you yourself are frustrated [but] the nation is watching you; if you instead of serving the country and the people are trying to serve someone else try to steal the vote and win a lost person then remember Imran Khan came once but now at least Punjab won’t let it come [to power] Speaking in Urdu, the PML-N vice president said that farmers, laborers, day laborers, traders and businessmen are frustrated because they cannot afford basic facilities. .

She asked the crowd if any of them got a job thanks to the 10 million jobs promised by the PTI government or a house of the 5 million houses promised by the government, according to a report by Dawn. . said electricity in Pakistan is expensive because “those who fund Imran Khan’s expenses have deliberately imported expensive LNG.” “They [government] took loans of 15 trillion rupees but did not lay a single brick, “she said. Nawaz cornered Imran Khan over his claim about the public ballot for next month’s senatorial elections and said the “real reason” is that its own MPs and AMPs “are getting out of hand,” Dawn reported. ” I mean to former PTI workers, I have all my sympathy for you, but you can’t get Senate tickets because you don’t have billions of rupees to spend on Imran Khan … C ‘ is Imran Khan’s compulsion, he must give Senate tickets to those whose money he takes and eats, “she added. The Pakistani Senate election will be held on March 3. (ANI)

