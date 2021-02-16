Turkish government targets Kurdish party after 13 Turks killed





After 13 Turks were reportedly killed by the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, Turkish authorities said they detained 718 people, including city and district administrators from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, HDP. The Interior Ministry said in a written statement on February 15: 718 people, including the district and HDP branch presidents, were arrested in connection with operations against PKK operations in the country. The detentions are still ongoing. The 13 Turks killed include members of the army and police as well as civilians who were kidnapped and then taken to a PKK camp in northern Iraq. “Some of them had been detained for five years and others for six years. We tried to save them, ”President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a day after Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced their deaths at the hands of the PKK. Turkey staged a massive military operation last week with two mountain commando battalions as well as special forces units in the Gara region of northern Iraq, which the PKK is using to host camps. But the HDP insisted on Sunday that the 13 people had been killed in Turkish airstrikes on PKK camps and not by the PKK. Turkey bombed the [PKKs] prison camps and stopped when they realized they [the 13 prisoners] were dead, HDP MP Huda Kaya said on Sunday. Turkish authorities have dismissed the allegations. On Sunday, the United States said it condemned the killings if reports that the PKK were responsible were confirmed. However, President Erdogan accused the United States of supporting the PKK, calling his conviction a “joke”. The Turkish government has stepped up pressure on the pro-Kurdish HDP party and other Kurdish groups in recent years. Since the last local elections in March 2019, he has suspended 59 of the 65 HDP mayors in eastern Turkey and jailed dozens of HDP deputies for terrorism. Officials regularly equate the PKK with the HDP, and accuse the HDP of not drawing a line between itself and the PKK terrorist organization. Experts say President Erdogan is implementing a divisive strategy to rule against Kurdish groups, fearing that the Kurds will join forces in united opposition to his regime.







