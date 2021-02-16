Mitch McConnell thinks Donald Trump should be in jail





WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 11: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Representative Ted Lieu … [+] (D-CA) speaks on the third day of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment officials will argue that Trump was singularly responsible for the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and that he should be convicted and barred from again serving in public office. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

Getty Images

In a Monday night interview on MSNBC, Representative Ted Lieu said that in his Senate speech following Donald Trumps’ second impeachment acquittal, Senator Mitch McConnell looked like a House impeachment official for the first half, then contorted to explain why he voted to acquit.

On MSNBC All In, host Chris Hayes described McConnells ‘speech as quite cowardly and a classic example of him trying to have it both ways, but admitted that the substance of McConnells’ remarks suggested that those responsible for setting indictment of the House had argued against Trump.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: In this screenshot taken from a congress.gov webcast, Minority Leader … [+] Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) responds after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit on day five of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment officials had argued that Trump was singularly responsible for the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and that he should be convicted and barred from re-assuming public office. (Photo by congress.gov via Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lieu, one of the impeachment officials who pleaded against Trump for instigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said that despite his acquittal vote, McConnell appeared to be of agree with the prosecution on the evidence. Basically what he was saying is that he thinks Donald Trump should be in jail. He says the criminal justice system is there to hold Trump accountable. It’s a remarkable statement.

In a separate interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Lieu said he supported the plans of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis for a 9/11-type commission to investigate the January 6 attack. One of the things they will find out, Lieu said, is that Donald Trump instigated an insurgency … January 6 was a horrible day and we need to investigate all aspects. “

