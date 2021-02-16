PTI disavows official statement in fundraising case – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has disowned a statement by its central finance secretary claiming to have received donations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into the accounts of four of its paid employees.

During the brief PCE review committee proceedings, the PTI submitted a written response to petitioner Akbar S. Babars’ request for an investigation into the front accounts of PTI employees who had been authorized to raise funds at the PTI. Pakistan and abroad.

The demand required that all personal accounts of four PTI employees be requisitioned from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to verify the scale and scope of the illegal fundraising.

The response was filed by ruling party lawyer Shah Khawar.

Petitioner claims he was offered the post of Senate Speaker, but turned it down in the national interest

On Monday, the review committee met for a short time before the meeting was adjourned for Tuesday (today), as the DG Law who chaired the committee was due to attend ECP cases before the Supreme Court .

In its response, the PTI stated that the Respondent did not have such a statement made by any of the PTI officers. Likewise, the so-called report of Auditors Ahsan and Ahsan has already been declared non-party by this worthy oversight committee.

Interestingly, the PTI disowned the admission of its central financial secretaries to the prior accounts and illegal financing of the UAE, but it did not reject the decision by the PTI’s finance council to allow fundraising by PTI employees at a meeting on July 1, 2011.

The minutes of the meeting are available from this correspondent.

It is important to mention here that the Ahsan & Ahsan audit of PTI donations was authorized on the written sanction of PTI President Imran Khan on March 9, 2013. The audit report certified all of the petitioner’s allegations regarding funding illegal PTI. In his statement, the Central Secretary of Finance acknowledged the existence of the special audit report including the transfer of funds from the UAE to the personal accounts of PTI employees.

The latest turnaround in the PTI’s position follows Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement on January 20 in Wana, where he offered to end the secrecy of the foreign funding affair, which was also disowned by the lawyer of the PTI later.

The petitioner has repeatedly called on the oversight committee to investigate the bank accounts of PTI employees who had been illegally used as a front to collect donations. Despite sharing a lot of evidence to date, the ECP review board had made no effort to investigate these accounts under pressure from the PTI, according to the petitioner.

He said the committee continued to keep PTI records and bank statements secret against ECP orders. According to him, the file includes 23 PTI bank accounts revealed on the instructions of the SBP and mostly kept secret from the ECP under documented pressure from the PTI.

The foreign financing case against the ruling PTI has been pending before the ECP since November 2014.

Speaking to reporters outside the ECP office, petitioner Babar said it was up to the oversight committee to probe the accounts of PTI employees who were illegally used to collect donations. He said the committee was an investigative body, but instead of probing and digging up the facts, the committee chose to keep the evidence secret, which was not only illegal, but also raised fundamental questions about transparency. of the entire review process.

On August 27 last year, Babar said, the PCE rejected the initial examination report filed after a hiatus of 28 to 29 months. A report prepared in secret without even authenticating the evidence or looking for leads would simply remain an attempt to cover up the facts, he argued. This would not be allowed even if it meant seeking HC intervention. He said the ECP was responsible for running the committees. The commission could not isolate itself from the lack of transparency and the gross violations of due process by the review committee.

The petitioner said he had faced death threats and bogus cases. Recently, he was offered any position of choice, including the post of President of the Senate which he turned down as the foreign funding case was not for his personal gain but for domestic gain.

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos