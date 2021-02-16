PM Modi to inaugurate Tamil Nadu’s main projects on February 17

New Delhi, February 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu on February 17 via video conference.

His office said Modi will dedicate the RamanathapuramThoothukudi gas pipeline and gasoline desulfurization unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali to the nation.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Cauvery Basin refinery in Nagapattinam.

These projects will result in substantial socio-economic benefits and boost the country’s march towards Urja Aatmanirbharta, PMO said.

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi (143 km) section of the Ennore-Thiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam- Madurai-Tuticorin natural gas pipeline was laid at a cost of approximately 700 crore.

It will help utilize gas from ONGC’s gas fields and provide natural gas as a feedstock to industries and other commercial customers.

The gasoline desulfurization unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Manali was built at a cost of around Rs. 500 crore.

It will produce eco-friendly gasoline with low sulfur content (less than 8 ppm), help reduce emissions and contribute to a cleaner environment, the PMO said.

The Cauvery basin refinery to be located in Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million tonnes per year. It will be implemented through a joint venture of IOCL and CPCL for an estimated project cost of Rs. 31,500 crore.

It will produce motor gasoline and diesel that meet BS-VI specifications, and polypropylene as a value-added product, the PMO noted.

Tamil Nadu is one of five states that will go to the Assembly polls in April-May.